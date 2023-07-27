Long An to have 51 industrial parks by 2030

VIETNAM, July 27 - LONG AN – The Cửu Long (Mekong Delta) province of Long An plans to establish 17 new industrial parks, bringing its total to 51 by 2030, with a total area of nearly 12,500ha, according to the provincial People's Committee.

The 17 newly established industrial parks will be located on an area of nearly 3,200ha.

This will make Long An the province with the second highest number of industrial parks in the country after Bình Dương. The move is expected to create favourable conditions and significant investment opportunities.

Long An is also planning 72 industrial clusters with a total area of nearly 4,000ha during this period. The province is also focused on technological innovation, productivity improvement, and effective resource management to achieve an average annual industrial output growth rate of about 13 per cent from now to 2030.

Long An Province is prioritising the development of processing, manufacturing and renewable energy industries; manufacturing metal and prefabricated metal products, mechanical engineering, food processing, electronic products, chemicals and chemical products.

Long An has so far this year lured foreign capital worth over US$470 million in 74 projects.

Total FDI projects in this province have reached 1,200 with their value surpassing $10.4 billion.

Long An, located in the southern key economic region, has attracted many major investors, including the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park JV Co. Ltd of Singapore, and Sojitz of Japan.

Last year, the province posted an 8.46 per cent growth in gross regional domestic product and contributed VNĐ22 trillion ($925 million) to the State budget, the highest to date. It also attracted VNĐ23.8 trillion and $732 million worth of domestic and foreign investment, respectively. – VNS