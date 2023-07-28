Illinois EPA Provides Over $400,000 in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the Village of Plainfield to Replace Lead Service Lines
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $437,521 in funding to the Village of Plainfield (Will County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the Village of Plainfield (Village) will not have to repay any of the $437,521 in funding.
"In the Village's most recent inventory of service lines, the majority of lines were identified as being made of copper, not lead, which is good news for this community," said Director Kim. "Illinois EPA is pleased to see the Village's commitment to proactively remove lead service lines from community water supplies to ensure safe drinking water to its residents."
Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided $122 million in funding for lead service line replacement. Illinois EPA has distributed the last of the remaining funds in principal forgiveness funding under the Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act (WIFTA) program allotment.