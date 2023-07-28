Illinois EPA Provides Over $400,000 in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the Village of Plainfield to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $437,521 in funding to the Village of Plainfield (Will County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the Village of Plainfield (Village) will not have to repay any of the $437,521 in funding.





"In the Village's most recent inventory of service lines, the majority of lines were identified as being made of copper, not lead, which is good news for this community," said Director Kim. "Illinois EPA is pleased to see the Village's commitment to proactively remove lead service lines from community water supplies to ensure safe drinking water to its residents."





The Village anticipates using the funding to replace lead services lines along Bartlett Avenue, Evans, Amboy, and Center Streets. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html





Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided $122 million in funding for lead service line replacement. Illinois EPA has distributed the last of the remaining funds in principal forgiveness funding under the Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act (WIFTA) program allotment.



