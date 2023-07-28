Illinois EPA Provides $4 Million in Principal Forgiveness Funding to the Village of Carpentersville to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $4 million in funding to the Village of Carpentersville (Kane County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the Village of Carpentersville (Village) will not have to repay the $4 million of the funding.





"Carpentersville is one of many communities that have proactively sought assistance to replace lead service lines in their community," said Director Kim. "The Illinois EPA remains committed to working with Illinois communities as they work to address the potential public health threat of lead service lines."





The Village anticipates replacing an estimated 312 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html





Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided $122 million in funding for lead service line replacement. Illinois EPA has distributed the last of the remaining funds in principal forgiveness funding under the Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act (WIFTA) program allotment.







