SeABank to join VN30 basket

VIETNAM, July 28 - HÀ NỘI — SeABank’s stock was included in the VN30 and VN-Finlead indices by the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on July 17.

The portfolio of stocks will be effective from August 7.

The VN30-Index is a tracker for the top 30 stocks with the highest market capitalisation and liquidity on HoSE.

SeABank (SSB), was officially listed on the HOSE on March 24, 2021, with a reference price of VNĐ16,800 per share on its first trading day.

It has consistently experienced stable growth since then.

As of July 17, the lender’s market capitalisation reached more than VNĐ71.4 trillion (US$3 billion), doubling its value since its listing on the southern bourse.

In the first half of the year, the bank’s average market capitalisation was nearly VNĐ65 billion and was one of the largest stocks not included in the previous VN30 basket.

Being included in the VN30-Index shows that the bank has met the strict criteria of the HOSE, reaffirming its reputation, efficiency in operations, and financial strength in the financial market.

In June, SeABank successfully issued shares for dividend payment and additional capital from shareholder funds (bonus shares) with a total rate of 20.3 per cent to increase its charter capital to more than VNĐ24.5 trillion.

Previously, SSB was also added to the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) Frontier Markets Index starting from March 1 this year.

According to experts, stocks included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index may be targeted by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track frontier market stocks.

Some funds use this index as a reference for investment or replicate its portfolio.

On Friday, SSB was trading at VNĐ29,600 at 14:13pm. — VNS