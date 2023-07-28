Gov. Pritzker and Illinois DCFS Awards Record Number of College Scholarships to Current and Former Youth in Care

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) awarded scholarships to a record 259 college-bound current and former youth in care - the most the agency has ever awarded in its history. The milestone was celebrated at a lunch and ceremony held in the students' honor at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lisle, Ill.





Historically, the department has awarded an average of 53 scholarships each year. This year's record breaking 259 scholarships is a 389% increase over the prior year, demonstrating the department's commitment to education and increased investment in DCFS programs by Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly. The Governor's FY24 budget provided$5.66 million in funding for DCFS scholarships, up from just over $1.2 million in FY19.





"Youth in care are some of our state's most vulnerable residents, but through comprehensive support and funding, we can give them the resources and support necessary to continue successfully into adulthood," said Governor JB Pritzker. "My administration has prioritized increasing funding to DCFS precisely so we can reach youth in their most critical periods of transition, and I am so pleased to see those investments pay off in the form of hundreds of young people continuing their education."





The DCFS Scholarship Program is available to youth who have an open DCFS case, whose cases were closed through adoption or guardianship, or who aged out of care at 18 or older. DCFS Scholarship Program recipients are selected based on their scholastic record and aptitude, community and extracurricular activities, three letters of recommendation, and a personal essay illustrating their purpose for higher education.





"It's our mission to provide our youth in care with the resources and support they need to succeed as they prepare to enter adulthood," said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. "Thanks to the support of Governor JB Pritzker and the General Assembly, this year we are awarding scholarships to 259 of our college-bound youth - the largest number of scholarships we have ever been able to fund. I am beyond thrilled that we can give this gift of education and cannot wait to see what the future holds for these amazing young people."





"The support I received from my DCFS Scholarship far exceeded its financial pillar. It also provided me with the time to focus on my studies, the confidence to enter a classroom with my head held high, and the assurance that success was obtainable," said Krystal Hudson, event keynote speaker and 2006 scholarship recipient. "Attending the state university of my choice enabled me to create my own future, family, and career in southern Illinois. I am forever grateful for the opportunities given to me through being a recipient of the DCFS Scholarship."





Scholarship recipients receive up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at participating Illinois state community colleges and public universities, a monthly grant of $1,506 to offset other expenses, and a Medicaid card. Four awards are reserved for the children of veterans, and two awards are reserved for students pursuing degrees in social work in honor of Pamela Knight and Deidre Silas, two DCFS caseworkers who succumbed to injuries sustained in the line of duty.