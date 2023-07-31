Georgia Primary Care Association taps SectyrHub 330 for continuous compliance
SectyrHub saves and tracks what’s needed to stay continually compliant.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sectyr, a leader in SaaS-based compliance software for healthcare, is providing its SectryHub compliance software platform to the Georgia Primary Care Association, so the association’s member health centers can protect grant benefits derived from Section 330 of the Public Health Service Act. GPCA includes 35 health centers--34 of which are Federally Qualified Health Centers and one FQHC look-alike--serving 650,000 patients.
— Jan Wilkerson, RN, CPHQ, a manager for Quality, Risk & Compliance at GPCA
SectyrHub provides a health center team with a complete management solution including documentation, tasking, workflow, and visualization tools for executive management. The software informs users around the clock about the state of their compliance with U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration requirements for Section 330. The software also prompts staff to tackle deficiencies, especially before an operational site visit. With step-by-step guidance from SectyrHub, users can confidently ready themselves for HRSA reviewers and deliver on all the promises of the Health Center Program.
“In the midst of an OSV, I had to shift to remote work to address an urgent family matter,” said Suzanne Chovanec, CEO for North Georgia Healthcare Center, a GPCA member. “Despite my circumstances, SectyrHub enabled me and my team to not only stay abreast of everything we needed to run a successful OSV, but with the software’s portal, I easily checked the status of our team’s work to ensure all documents were loaded and ready for on-time submission.”
SectyrHub continually alerts health center staff about the status of credentialing policies, board meeting minutes, contracts, and MOUs among other things. Without SectyrHub, GPCA says members can take about 45 days to prepare for an OSV. With a manual process, staff might discover outdated or missing documents days prior to a visit. According to GPCA, searching for, updating, or even replacing documents by hand in preparation for an OSV can equal $10,000 in staff time per occurrence.
“SectyrHub saves and tracks what’s needed to stay continually compliant,” said Jan Wilkerson, RN, CPHQ, a manager for Quality, Risk & Compliance at the GPCA. “SectyrHub’s ease of use has already led to quick adoption by about one third of our members, and its affordability makes the health centers now using the system good financial stewards.”
“Without SectyrHub, a health center pulls staff away from clinical or administrative duties to address what this software can already do,” added Duane Kavka, executive director for the GPCA. “It has streamlined compliance and helped our members eliminate ‘not met’ findings during OSVs.”
According to Wilkerson, Sectyr also provides technical assistance during an OSV to GPCA member health center’s using the platform.
About Sectyr, LLC
Sectyr® provides software solutions that help healthcare and other regulated businesses achieve and maintain Continuous Program Compliance® with ever-changing regulatory requirements. Used by hundreds of hospitals, health centers, and pharmacies across the country, Sectyr’s cloud-based compliance platform, SectyrHub®, strengthens your compliance posture with specialized yet highly configurable software solutions for HRSA 330 grant program management, HRSA 340B drug discount program management, HIPAA risk assessment, license management, accreditation management, and incident management. To learn more, visit www.Sectyr.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
# # #
William Perry
MARCH 24 MEDIA LLC
+1 716-652-1762
email us here