Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,150 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Disturbing peace by phone

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2004325

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2023, at approximately 0530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disturbing peace by use of telephone

 

ACCUSED: Stephen Trombley

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Sean Murphy (47)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 28, 2023, at approximately 0230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were called for an ongoing issue with Stephen Trombley demonstrating disruptive behavior to a domestic partner, referencing the intent to harm Sean Murphy.  VSP deescalated the situation and offered crisis services, which were declined. At approximately 0530 hrs, Troopers were again called for the same, but this time escalated to harassing phone calls and multiple homicidal threats to the victim. Stephen Trombley (35) was cited for Criminal Threatening and Disturbing the peace by use of telephone.  He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 9/18/23 at 0830hrs.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/18/23 0830hrs

 

 

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Disturbing peace by phone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more