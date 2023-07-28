St. Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Disturbing peace by phone

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004325

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 28, 2023, at approximately 0530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disturbing peace by use of telephone

ACCUSED: Stephen Trombley

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont

VICTIM: Sean Murphy (47)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 28, 2023, at approximately 0230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were called for an ongoing issue with Stephen Trombley demonstrating disruptive behavior to a domestic partner, referencing the intent to harm Sean Murphy. VSP deescalated the situation and offered crisis services, which were declined. At approximately 0530 hrs, Troopers were again called for the same, but this time escalated to harassing phone calls and multiple homicidal threats to the victim. Stephen Trombley (35) was cited for Criminal Threatening and Disturbing the peace by use of telephone. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 9/18/23 at 0830hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/23 0830hrs

