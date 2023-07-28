St. Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Disturbing peace by phone
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004325
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 28, 2023, at approximately 0530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disturbing peace by use of telephone
ACCUSED: Stephen Trombley
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont
VICTIM: Sean Murphy (47)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 28, 2023, at approximately 0230 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were called for an ongoing issue with Stephen Trombley demonstrating disruptive behavior to a domestic partner, referencing the intent to harm Sean Murphy. VSP deescalated the situation and offered crisis services, which were declined. At approximately 0530 hrs, Troopers were again called for the same, but this time escalated to harassing phone calls and multiple homicidal threats to the victim. Stephen Trombley (35) was cited for Criminal Threatening and Disturbing the peace by use of telephone. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 9/18/23 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/23 0830hrs
Sergeant Mike Filipek
Patrol Commander, St. Albans
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150