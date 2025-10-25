Berlin Barracks / Drug Possession
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007480
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Cocaine Possession
ACCUSED: Keith Bullard
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute. While on scene, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks found that Keith Bullard had an active warrant for his arrest. Upon searching Bullard incident to the arrest, he was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of an illicit drug.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Corrections Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.