Berlin Barracks / Drug Possession

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3007480

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                       

STATION: VSP Berlin                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Cocaine Possession

 

ACCUSED: Keith Bullard                                            

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute. While on scene, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks found that Keith Bullard had an active warrant for his arrest. Upon searching Bullard incident to the arrest, he was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of an illicit drug.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025       

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Corrections Facility  

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

