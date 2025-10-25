Berlin Barracks / Drug Possession

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3007480

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Cocaine Possession

ACCUSED: Keith Bullard

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a citizen dispute. While on scene, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks found that Keith Bullard had an active warrant for his arrest. Upon searching Bullard incident to the arrest, he was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of an illicit drug.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Corrections Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.