Factory Entertainment Beams In To Star Trek Las Vegas Convention
We’re excited to come to our first Star Trek convention and meet other passionate fans who may not yet be aware of us.”CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Entertainment, a leading producer of licensed pop culture collectibles, announced today that it will be exhibiting at STLV: 57-Year Mission Las Vegas, which is being held from August 3-6, 2023 at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino.
— Jordan Schwartz, President & CEO
Factory Entertainment will be bringing an assortment of its Star Trek products for sale to its first-ever appearance at a Star Trek convention. The company, which is particularly known for its high-end movie and television prop replicas, will also be displaying prototypes of replicas from its 2024 line, spanning decades of Star Trek lore from the original series films to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. A highlight of its booth will be the reveal of a new large-scale replica of an iconic Star Trek starship from its recently announced FE Masterworks™ line, which is dedicated to creating hand-built artisan models of spaceships and other iconic film vehicles and props.
“As life-long fans, it’s been an honor to have the opportunity to make Star Trek collectibles that we, as fans, want to have in our own collections” said Jordan Schwartz, President & CEO of Factory Entertainment. ”Although we are a long-time exhibitor at San Diego Comic-Con, we’re excited to come to our first Star Trek convention and meet other passionate fans who may not yet be aware of us.”
Factory Entertainment is also honored to be hosting a couple of special guests at its booth -- Star Trek: Picard Production Designer Dave Blass and Art Director Liz Kloczkowski. Each will be appearing during specific times during the show, to be announced at the convention.
Among other items for sale, there will also be Convention Exclusive Star Trek offerings at Factory Entertainment’s booth, consisting of a Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan CHS™ Keychain and Pin Set, Klingon Fandages™ Collectible Fashion Bandages and a Starfleet Academy Bottle Opener. Trekkers not able to attend don’t have to miss out! The company has each item available to order on its website, www.FactoryEnt.com
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Aquaman, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.
