Construction scheduled to begin on ND 17 near Grafton

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 1, on North Dakota Highway 17 near Grafton.



The project includes milling and paving operations from Grafton east to the Red River.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



Flaggers and pilot cars will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.



The project is expected to be complete by end of the month.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

