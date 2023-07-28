Mental Health News Radio Network Welcomes New Podcast, “Brain Hijack” Focused on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental Health News Radio Network is pleased to announce the addition of a new podcast, “Brain Hijack” focused on the topic of suicide prevention. The show was launched by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress (CSTS) and is hosted by Drs. Brooke Heintz Morrissey and Adam Walsh who are both Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine employees working in support of the CSTS Suicide Prevention Program (SPP).
With a mission to share meaningful messages and help shape discussions about mental health, Brooke and Adam bring valuable insights on the topic of suicide prevention, risk awareness and other innovative methods for understanding and preventing suicide. By sharing their own personal experiences and amplifying the voices of experts, Brooke and Adam utilize podcasting as a powerful medium to reach others and provide support.
Podcast guests, such as Dr. Thomas Joiner, an American psychologist and leading expert on suicide, take listeners through a step-by step process of expanding their awareness of connection and how to better implement, understand, and reach out to everyone including those who may be struggling at this point in their lives. Brain Hijack is more than just a name – It represents the podcast’s focus on mental health. The hosts recognize that all individuals face challenges such as stress, loss, and loneliness at times. Each episode focuses on a myth about suicide that Brooke, Adam, and their guest break down and debunk, making the information digestible for a general audience. By having a discussion that can be understood by all, they aim to break the stigma surrounding these topics; creating an open dialogue where everyone can begin to feel comfortable discussing their own mental well-being.
The hosts assure listeners that their own day jobs, educational background, and personal experiences play a significant role in the development of this podcast. Brooke, having served as the Army National Guard Behavioral Health Chief, has provided support for suicide prevention programs by conducting briefings and advising leaders on suicide prevention strategies that work. Adam brings over 25 years of experience in the field of suicide prevention to the podcast. He has worked as a mental health therapist, conducted research on the topic of suicide, and developed programs aimed at preventing suicide. Through their experiences, Brooke and Adam have learned that preventing suicide requires a collective effort and extends far beyond the confines of a mental health provider’s office.
As Brain Hijack embarks on this podcasting journey, their primary objective is to help individuals realize they are not alone in their struggles. By fostering a sense of community, the podcast aims to promote well-being, safety, and the importance of open conversations. Their ultimate goal is to bring more light to an often taboo discussion while injecting a sense of fun into the process. Brain Hijack invites listeners to join them on their own journey towards personal growth and improved mental well-being. Through candid conversations, expert insights, and relatable experiences, the podcasters aim to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to navigate life’s challenges.
For more information and to listen to the Brain Hijack podcast, please visit: https://www.mentalhealthnewsradionetwork.com/our-shows/brain-hijack/
The podcast joins over 70 podcasts covering all aspects of mental health on Mental Health News Radio Network, the world’s first mental health only podcast network.
Contacts: Ryan McCormick, Media Relations Specialist and Co-Founder of Goldman McCormick PR at ryan@goldmanmccormick.com.
To book Brooke and/or Adam, please contact Sarah Marshall at the Uniformed Services University: sarah.marshall@usuhs.edu.
To book all other MHNR Network podcasters or CEO for your media outlet: info@mhnrnetwork.com.
Ryan McCormick
With a mission to share meaningful messages and help shape discussions about mental health, Brooke and Adam bring valuable insights on the topic of suicide prevention, risk awareness and other innovative methods for understanding and preventing suicide. By sharing their own personal experiences and amplifying the voices of experts, Brooke and Adam utilize podcasting as a powerful medium to reach others and provide support.
Podcast guests, such as Dr. Thomas Joiner, an American psychologist and leading expert on suicide, take listeners through a step-by step process of expanding their awareness of connection and how to better implement, understand, and reach out to everyone including those who may be struggling at this point in their lives. Brain Hijack is more than just a name – It represents the podcast’s focus on mental health. The hosts recognize that all individuals face challenges such as stress, loss, and loneliness at times. Each episode focuses on a myth about suicide that Brooke, Adam, and their guest break down and debunk, making the information digestible for a general audience. By having a discussion that can be understood by all, they aim to break the stigma surrounding these topics; creating an open dialogue where everyone can begin to feel comfortable discussing their own mental well-being.
The hosts assure listeners that their own day jobs, educational background, and personal experiences play a significant role in the development of this podcast. Brooke, having served as the Army National Guard Behavioral Health Chief, has provided support for suicide prevention programs by conducting briefings and advising leaders on suicide prevention strategies that work. Adam brings over 25 years of experience in the field of suicide prevention to the podcast. He has worked as a mental health therapist, conducted research on the topic of suicide, and developed programs aimed at preventing suicide. Through their experiences, Brooke and Adam have learned that preventing suicide requires a collective effort and extends far beyond the confines of a mental health provider’s office.
As Brain Hijack embarks on this podcasting journey, their primary objective is to help individuals realize they are not alone in their struggles. By fostering a sense of community, the podcast aims to promote well-being, safety, and the importance of open conversations. Their ultimate goal is to bring more light to an often taboo discussion while injecting a sense of fun into the process. Brain Hijack invites listeners to join them on their own journey towards personal growth and improved mental well-being. Through candid conversations, expert insights, and relatable experiences, the podcasters aim to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to navigate life’s challenges.
For more information and to listen to the Brain Hijack podcast, please visit: https://www.mentalhealthnewsradionetwork.com/our-shows/brain-hijack/
The podcast joins over 70 podcasts covering all aspects of mental health on Mental Health News Radio Network, the world’s first mental health only podcast network.
Contacts: Ryan McCormick, Media Relations Specialist and Co-Founder of Goldman McCormick PR at ryan@goldmanmccormick.com.
To book Brooke and/or Adam, please contact Sarah Marshall at the Uniformed Services University: sarah.marshall@usuhs.edu.
To book all other MHNR Network podcasters or CEO for your media outlet: info@mhnrnetwork.com.
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
email us here