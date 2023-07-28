Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Celebrates Dow Rising for a 13th Straight Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading player in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products, is excited to celebrate the remarkable 13-day winning streak of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow). The Dow's exceptional performance, the best streak since 1987, holds significant implications for NPI and its commitment to helping health and wellness brands flourish in the U.S. retail market.
On Wednesday, the Dow surged by 82.05 points, or 0.23%, reaching a record level of 35,520.12. This impressive rally marked the index's 13th consecutive day of gains, a milestone not seen since January 1987.
The rise in the Dow came after the Federal Reserve implemented a long-anticipated quarter point rate hike during its meeting, elevating rates to their highest level in over 22 years.
Mitch Gould, the founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, is renowned as a global marketing guru with a successful track record of representing iconic figures from the sports and entertainment industries. Gould recognizes the significance of the Dow's remarkable performance and its potential impact on the retail market for health and wellness products.
In response to the Dow's upward trajectory, Gould said, "This report is good news for them. I have worked for more than 30 years in the retail industry. I’ve seen domestic and international companies try to introduce great products to U.S. consumers and retailers and fail. They spend too much money and wreak havoc on their profit margin. That is why I developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides all the professional services needed for a successful product launch.
NPI's "Evolution of Distribution" system has been instrumental in simplifying the importation, distribution, and promotion of health and wellness brands from around the world. This unique approach has helped numerous brands successfully navigate the complexities of the U.S. market and achieve unprecedented growth.
As the Dow continues to break records, NPI remains committed to assisting international health and wellness companies in making their mark in the thriving U.S. retail sector. With a proven track record and a comprehensive approach to distribution and marketing, NPI is poised to capitalize on the positive market sentiment and drive success for its partner brands.
For more information about Nutritional Products International and its "Evolution of Distribution" platform, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.
Kayla Zadel
