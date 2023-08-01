City of Chardon, OH, Replaces Hundreds of Hours of Manual Work with OpenGov
The City of Chardon was struggling with an inefficient, manual budget process that made data sharing impossible. OpenGov was the answer.OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the challenges of time-consuming manual processes, inconsistent department proposal methods, and the inability to pull multiple budgets into one view, the City of Chardon sought a transformative software solution to enhance its budgeting and planning process. OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, emerged as the ideal partner to elevate the City's budgeting capabilities.
Located just 15 miles east of Cleveland, the City of Chardon finance staff spent the majority of their time on manual Excel entry. In addition, they were without the ability to perform detailed scenario analysis and Capital Improvement Plan projections. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning offered a centralized platform, integrating all of the City’s budgets and enabling streamlined forecasting. The software's prescreening and financial import/export capabilities stood out as key differentiators, providing a powerful tool to address CIP uncertainty and scenario planning.
By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Chardon anticipates saving hundreds of hours in its budgeting process. With all funds and aspects of the budget integrated and synchronized with the City’s accounting software, the team gains a comprehensive view of its financials. Department directors can now submit proposals effortlessly, leveraging historical data and previous years' budgets for reference. Additionally, the team will be able to accurately forecast their five-year CIP, funding source selection, and real-time adjustments to account for inflation. The City looks forward to a more efficient and data-driven approach to budgeting, empowering staff to make informed financial decisions and better serve the community.
The City of Chardon joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
