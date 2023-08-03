SPACE FORCE ASSOCIATION APPOINTS NEW VOLUNTEER DIRECTOR AND ENGAGEMENT DIRECTOR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Ward as the new Director of Volunteer Support and Zaheer Ali as the Director of Engagement. These strategic appointments further strengthen SFA's commitment to advancing space defense, research, and education and fostering a vibrant community of space enthusiasts.
Diane Ward brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as the Director of Volunteers. A lifelong educator specializing in emerging technology and innovation, Ms. Ward has dedicated her career to enriching educational experiences for students of all ages. She is the author of "The Complete RFID Handbook" and has contributed numerous articles and presentations on information management, librarianship, and educational outreach. As the Executive Director and Co-founder of Launchpad23, Inc./Homeschool Hives, an online educational startup, Diane has provided innovative learning opportunities to learners worldwide.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Diane is a wife and mother of four sons. She actively serves as a judge for various international STEAM competitions, passionately engaging students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
"Diane's exceptional dedication to education and innovation makes her an ideal choice for the Director of Volunteer Support role," said SFA President Bill Woolf (Col. USSFA, ret.). "We believe her vision and leadership will inspire our volunteers to contribute their best to our commitment to advancing space exploration, supporting scientific research, and inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts."
Ms. Ward was enthusiastic about her new role, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the Space Force Association and contribute to their mission. I look forward to working with our dedicated volunteers to inspire future generations and create a lasting impact in the aerospace arena."
In conjunction with Diane Ward's appointment, Zaheer Ali has been appointed the Director of Engagement. With a passion for space exploration and community building, Zaheer brings valuable expertise to expand and strengthen SFA's membership base. His experience fostering collaborations and partnerships will play a pivotal role in cultivating a vibrant and engaged community within the association.
Zaheer Ali is a respected space technology and policy expert, an agilist, leader, and technologist. He is now COO at Positon Inc., a Managing Partner at New Space Finance, and a Professor of Practice at Thunderbird School of Global Management, which is part of ASU. Previously Mr. Ali has served in executive positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, directing strategy for High-Performance Compute, ThinkOrbital, which is building a 4th generation space station, and Space Railway. He speaks worldwide on space, artificial intelligence, the future of work, and how to help enterprises become agile. As a professor and entrepreneur, Mr. Ali advises several companies in the New Space Sector. He also served as a Senior Manager at USRA, leading aviation data sciences, artificial intelligence, quantum sciences, and nanotechnology for the NASA Ames NAMS contract.
Zaheer is a 1st generation American of India ancestry and Muslim faith. He is also a practicing Stoic and has been honored to be part of a Maori Whanau and wears his 3rd generation Punamu with pride. His perspectives on space and the future are a consilience of Eastern and Western ideas with an inherent integration of indigenous wisdom.
As President Bill Woolf remarks, "We are excited to welcome Zaheer Ali as our new Director of Engagement. His strategic vision and commitment to cultivating strong relationships within our community will be instrumental in driving SFA's growth and impact." The Space Force Association looks forward to the dynamic leadership of Diane Ward and Zaheer Ali as they take on their respective roles and contribute to the association's continued success in space exploration.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. SFA operates Global Space University (GSU) to offer certifications and courses space competency. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Diane Ward brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as the Director of Volunteers. A lifelong educator specializing in emerging technology and innovation, Ms. Ward has dedicated her career to enriching educational experiences for students of all ages. She is the author of "The Complete RFID Handbook" and has contributed numerous articles and presentations on information management, librarianship, and educational outreach. As the Executive Director and Co-founder of Launchpad23, Inc./Homeschool Hives, an online educational startup, Diane has provided innovative learning opportunities to learners worldwide.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Diane is a wife and mother of four sons. She actively serves as a judge for various international STEAM competitions, passionately engaging students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
"Diane's exceptional dedication to education and innovation makes her an ideal choice for the Director of Volunteer Support role," said SFA President Bill Woolf (Col. USSFA, ret.). "We believe her vision and leadership will inspire our volunteers to contribute their best to our commitment to advancing space exploration, supporting scientific research, and inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts."
Ms. Ward was enthusiastic about her new role, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the Space Force Association and contribute to their mission. I look forward to working with our dedicated volunteers to inspire future generations and create a lasting impact in the aerospace arena."
In conjunction with Diane Ward's appointment, Zaheer Ali has been appointed the Director of Engagement. With a passion for space exploration and community building, Zaheer brings valuable expertise to expand and strengthen SFA's membership base. His experience fostering collaborations and partnerships will play a pivotal role in cultivating a vibrant and engaged community within the association.
Zaheer Ali is a respected space technology and policy expert, an agilist, leader, and technologist. He is now COO at Positon Inc., a Managing Partner at New Space Finance, and a Professor of Practice at Thunderbird School of Global Management, which is part of ASU. Previously Mr. Ali has served in executive positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, directing strategy for High-Performance Compute, ThinkOrbital, which is building a 4th generation space station, and Space Railway. He speaks worldwide on space, artificial intelligence, the future of work, and how to help enterprises become agile. As a professor and entrepreneur, Mr. Ali advises several companies in the New Space Sector. He also served as a Senior Manager at USRA, leading aviation data sciences, artificial intelligence, quantum sciences, and nanotechnology for the NASA Ames NAMS contract.
Zaheer is a 1st generation American of India ancestry and Muslim faith. He is also a practicing Stoic and has been honored to be part of a Maori Whanau and wears his 3rd generation Punamu with pride. His perspectives on space and the future are a consilience of Eastern and Western ideas with an inherent integration of indigenous wisdom.
As President Bill Woolf remarks, "We are excited to welcome Zaheer Ali as our new Director of Engagement. His strategic vision and commitment to cultivating strong relationships within our community will be instrumental in driving SFA's growth and impact." The Space Force Association looks forward to the dynamic leadership of Diane Ward and Zaheer Ali as they take on their respective roles and contribute to the association's continued success in space exploration.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. SFA operates Global Space University (GSU) to offer certifications and courses space competency. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
US Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube