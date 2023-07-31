CloudWerx Welcomes Kyle Moschetto ("KMo") as SVP of Professional Services
CloudWerx announces the appointment of Kyle Moschetto as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Professional Services.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx, a leading provider of innovative cloud solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kyle Moschetto, widely recognized as "KMo," as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Professional Services. With this strategic addition to their executive team, CloudWerx is poised to elevate its service offerings and further solidify its position as a frontrunner in the cloud technology industry.
As the newly appointed SVP of Professional Services, KMo brings an impressive breadth of experience in Cloud Computing and remarkable track record of success building Google Cloud delivery teams, driving operational efficiencies, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. He kick started his career in the US Marine Corps, where he specialized in constructing data centers in challenging, far-flung areas. This experience sparked an interest in the Cloud domain, leading him to excel in pivotal leadership positions at Google Cloud. Throughout his journey, he has played a crucial role in driving the development of migration solutions, transforming data centers, and promoting the adoption of cloud-native technologies. Through the years, KMo has also served as CTO, Startup Founder, and most recently, Managing Director of Architecture and Innovation at SADA where he built a substantial team of the most experienced Google Cloud architects on the planet.
“Our goal from day one was to build a World Class Engineering team at CloudWerx focused on solving the toughest cloud challenges with the most scalable customers in the industry. Today we would like to announce that we have added a significant piece to the Engineering team as we add Kyle Moschetto (The "KMo!") to our team as SVP of Professional Services,” said Jason Geis, CEO of CloudWerx. “He embodies the culture we are building and the brand we have within the Google ecosystem. KMo will be taking a leadership role at CloudWerx, building out our rapidly growing delivery team making sure our customers get the white glove service. He will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in generating the explosive growth we are expecting!!”
KMo's appointment comes at a time when CloudWerx is experiencing rapid growth and expansion, establishing itself as a key player in cloud-based services for businesses of all sizes. His leadership in the professional services division will further strengthen CloudWerx's position as a trusted partner for clients seeking to optimize their operations, achieve digital transformation, and unlock their full potential in the cloud.
"I cannot overstate my excitement in joining CloudWerx,” said KMo. “Jason and Betsy have built a world class leadership team, and I'm extremely proud to be joining their ranks. Together, we will be scaling the world's premier Google Cloud delivery practice, and driving direct tangible value for our clients." KMo's extensive industry knowledge and vision will play a crucial role in guiding CloudWerx's professional services division towards even greater success. As SVP of Professional Services, he will be instrumental in developing and executing strategies to meet the evolving needs of clients while ensuring the highest standards of service delivery.
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx is an engineering-focused cloud consulting company that provides the most elite technology resources to solve the toughest challenges. Maintaining 100 percent customer retention and a commitment to 11/10 technical, account and customer service, the CloudWerx team has unique experience working in some of the most complex cloud environments at scale and can help your business accelerate with confidence. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudWerx is at the forefront of cloud innovation and transformation.
Betsy Reed
CloudWerx
+1 206-999-3517
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn