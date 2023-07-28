Mega Millions Now Up to Estimated $940 Million

Tonight’s drawing marks fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot in game history

JACKSON, MISS. – Now touting the fifth largest top prize in the game’s history, the Mega Millions® jackpot has climbed to an estimated $940 million with an estimated cash value of $472.5 for the drawing tonight, Friday, July 28.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night: 3-5-6-44-61 and Megaball of 25. The jackpot was last hit in the April 18 drawing for a win of $20 million in New York. Tonight’s drawing will be the 29th in the jackpot run.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion, won in October 2018. The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Mega Ball are about 1 in 302.6 million.

August Scratch-Offs Available Now

Three new scratch-off games, the Heavy Metal family, are available at retailers this week:

$2—Bronze 7s: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.88. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Silver 7s: Approximate overall odds are1:4.21. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Gold 7s: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.94. Win up to $200,000.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Saturday, July 29, Powerball® is up to an estimated $60 million with an estimated cash value of $30.4 million, and Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $117,000.

Summer of Fun 2023

The next Summer of Fun promotion occurs Monday, July 31, with a top prize of $15,000 plus a Recteq 340 pellet grill. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

###