Tenth Circuit Halts Enforcement of EPA’s Ozone Transfer Rule

July 27, 2023

Today, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay in the case brought by the State of Utah regarding enforcing the EPA’s Ozone Transfer Rule.

In March, the Utah Attorney General’s Office pushed back against the Biden Administration’s EPA rule regarding air quality policies that could force the closure of Utah power plants and put reliable, affordable power at risk. Utah State leaders issued a joint statement before filing a lawsuit.

The stay will prevent enforcement of the EPA rule while the lawsuit plays out.

