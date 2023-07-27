Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,197 in the last 365 days.

Tenth Circuit Halts Enforcement of EPA’s Ozone Transfer Rule

July 27, 2023

Today, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay in the case brought by the State of Utah regarding enforcing the EPA’s Ozone Transfer Rule.

In March, the Utah Attorney General’s Office pushed back against the Biden Administration’s EPA rule regarding air quality policies that could force the closure of Utah power plants and put reliable, affordable power at risk. Utah State leaders issued a joint statement before filing a lawsuit.

The stay will prevent enforcement of the EPA rule while the lawsuit plays out.

Read the Court’s ruling here.

Find more information here.

You just read:

Tenth Circuit Halts Enforcement of EPA’s Ozone Transfer Rule

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more