Delaware Division of the Arts presents “Between Light & Shadow” by Hannah Whiddon – Opens August 4

Wilmington, Del. (July 25, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents Hannah Whiddon’s exhibition, “Between Light & Shadow,” running August 4-25, 2023. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, August 4 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Drawing inspiration from the beauty inherent in everyday life and the human form, Whiddon’s paintings transcend specific places and times, evoking feelings and memories rather than representing them. Her pieces celebrate human sensuality, employing compelling subjects, a vibrant palette, and bold, painterly textures.

Hannah Whiddon’s artistic journey has included participation in several exhibitions in the mid-Atlantic region. Her talent was showcased in the esteemed Sarah Silberman Art Gallery in 2016, and she further distinguished herself with a solo exhibition at the Baltimore Art Gallery in 2020, featuring a captivating collaboration with Charmed Kitchen.

In 2022, her evocative work earned her a place at the Hunt & Lane Gallery in Rehoboth Beach, and she continued to make an impact on the local art scene with a group pop-up show organized by the Village Improvement Association. Whiddon was awarded a Delaware Division of the Arts Artist Opportunity Grant in 2022 and was selected for the first-ever Artist Career Development Pilot Program cohort in 2023.

“Between Light & Shadow” showcases the artist’s profound understanding of the interplay between light and darkness. Each painting is a testament to her skillful brushwork, texture, and composition, masterfully highlighting the allure of her subjects while invoking contemplation and introspection. The exhibition presents a variety of works, some featuring dramatic scenes where shadows elongate and intertwine, imbuing a sense of mystery and intrigue. Other pieces gracefully capture the delicate balance between light and shadow, artfully representing the ephemeral nature of the world around us.

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

Image: Hannah Whiddon, “Kick” (2023), acrylic, 18”x24”.

###

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.