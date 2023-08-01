ISSIP Announces Carlotta Arthur as Keynote Speaker of Tech for Good Discovery Summit
Virtual Event to Explore Tech For Good from Industry, NGO, and Academic Perspectives - September 27, 9:00 am Pacific
ISSIP’s 2023 Discovery Summit will explore the challenges of today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape... societal impacts and the way forward ... for the future we all seek”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), advancing innovation to better serve business and society, today announced that Carlotta Arthur of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) will keynote its annual Discovery Summit in September.
Executive Director of United States NASEM’s Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education (DBASSE), Carlotta Arthur focuses the knowledge, analytical tools, and methods of the behavioral and social sciences on some of the most pressing issues facing the nation. NASEM interdisciplinary research has shown that advances in science and engineering increasingly require collaboration to cut across traditional disciplines to address complex problems. However, collaborative approaches to innovation, that importantly include deep social and behavioral science expertise from the beginning, seem relatively rare. Inclusion of social and behavioral science professionals on diverse, multidisciplinary teams at the outset can have significant positive implications at all steps of the innovation process, as well as for equity. Arthur’s keynote will explore this challenge and opportunity in an address titled: “Multidisciplinary by Design: Leveraging diverse teams to advance innovation and equity.”
Carlotta M. Arthur brings remarkably broad expertise to DBASSE and the National Academies, including experience in the private sector/industry, philanthropy, and academia, as well as a passion for a wide range of issues at the intersection of people and technology. A thought leader and collaborator with a systems, multidisciplinary team, and equity mindset, Arthur is known for developing national and global relationships, building partnerships, and bringing a strong strategic focus to change management initiatives.
A psychologist and an engineer by training, Arthur came to the National Academies from the Henry Luce Foundation, where she directed the Clare Boothe Luce Program for Women in STEM and developed the STEM Convergence grant portfolio. Previously, she directed the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship and diversity initiatives programs at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; served as an assistant professor at Meharry Medical College (an HBCU) and as an adjunct assistant professor at the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine; and held various engineering roles in the aerospace and automotive industries.
A New York State Licensed Psychologist, Arthur is a member of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation Advisory Board, the Society of Women Engineers Research Advisory Committee; the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute Steering Committee; and Trinity Washington University’s Board of Trustees. Previously, she was a working group member for the Council on Competitiveness National Commission on Innovation & Competitiveness Frontiers.
Arthur was the first African American woman to earn a B.S. in metallurgical engineering from Purdue University. She later earned an M.A. in Psychology, and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology (health/psychophysiology emphasis) from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Arthur is a 2023 recipient of Purdue University’s Distinguished Engineering Alumnae Award, a 2020 recipient of the STEMconnector Million Women Mentors Trailblazer Award, and a recipient of a W.K. Kellogg Scholars in Health Disparities Fellowship (inaugural cohort) at the Harvard School of Public Health.
“ISSIP’s 2023 Discovery Summit will explore the challenges of today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, the societal impacts that will result, and the way forward with a focus on multidisciplinary collaborations for the future we all seek,” said Deborah Stokes of Dell Technologies, 2023 Discovery Summit Chair, and ISSIP Vice President.
Free to ISSIP members, Deborah encourages the ISSIP community to please complete the 5 minute survey on Tech For Good and register to stay informed of changes and announcements pertaining to specific timing for the key components of the two-hour online event on September 27.
Click here to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-issip-discovery-summit-tech-for-good-tickets-642550725517
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, innovation to benefit people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 42 countries. The association is recognized for the power of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
