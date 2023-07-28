St Albans // DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004321
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 27, 2023, at approximately 1640 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Frontage Rd, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Ethan Greenwood
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 27, 2023, at approximately 1640 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Frontage Rd in Swanton VT. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Greenwood was impaired at the time of operation. Greenwood was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division 08/29/23 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/23 0830hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993