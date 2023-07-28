Submit Release
St Albans // DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2004321

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 27, 2023, at approximately 1640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Frontage Rd, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Ethan Greenwood

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 1640 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Frontage Rd in Swanton VT. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Greenwood was impaired at the time of operation. Greenwood was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division 08/29/23 at 0830hrs.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/29/23 0830hrs

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

