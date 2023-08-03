Donoghue Forlines & Veridien Strategic Partnership
Donoghue Forlines & Veridien Strategic PartnershipBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Donoghue Forlines LLC is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Veridien Global Investors LLC. Veridien is a women and employee-owned global equity firm seeking to deliver exceptional risk-adjusted investment returns and driving measurable IMPACT in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Donoghue Forlines LLC will be offering the DF Veridien Climate Action Strategy via separately managed accounts through its network of third party TAMP platforms catering to the needs of registered investment advisory firms and the independent broker dealer channels. The strategy is currently in its fifth year and has a GIPS track record annualizing an excess of 27% return (24% net a 3% hypothetical fee) since composite inception on April 1, 2019. Please see link to fact sheet and related disclosures linked below.
“We are extremely excited to offer the DF Veridien Climate Action strategy to our product offering. We believe that mitigating climate change will continue to be a global thematic emphasis and the Veridien solution offers a compelling strategy to capitalize on the Decarbonization Megatrend.” (Jeff Thompson, CEO, Donoghue Forlines, LLC)
“We are delighted with our new partnership, and that our institutional investment strategy will now be available to a broader audience. Over my 30+ years of experience, I have never been more excited about our portfolio and the decarbonization opportunity set.” (Ariane Maher, CIO and Lead Portfolio Manager)
About Donoghue Forlines:
Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. We offer a full suite of proactive strategies designed to help advisors and their clients de-risk when market circumstances warrant it, enabling them to stay disciplined to meet their investment objectives.
To learn more about Donoghue Forlines, please visit our website at www.donoghueforlines.com
About Veridien Global Investors:
Veridien is a women and employee-owned global equity firm that strives to deliver exceptional risk-adjusted investment returns and drive measurable IMPACT in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
To learn more about Veridien Global Investors, please visit our website at www.veridienglobalinvestors.com
