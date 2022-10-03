Submit Release
Donoghue Forlines Announces Strategic Partnership With Riskalyze

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Donoghue Forlines Team is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Riskalyze. Donoghue Forlines products are now available on the Riskalyze partner store. This partnership will allow financial advisors to view the measured risk score of Donoghue Forlines products to better meet their clients’ needs when it comes to risk tolerance.

“We are proud to be able to partner with Riskalyze and provide even more transparency around our products utilizing their risk scores.” said Jeff Thompson, Donoghue Forlines' CEO.

https://www.riskalyze.com/features/partner-store/

In addition to Donoghue Forlines availability in the partner store, Donoghue Forlines will be co-hosting an exclusive webinar with Riskalyze where the CIO, John Forlines will address the current recessionary environment, and talk about Free Cash Flow, Quality, and Real Assets as potential solutions

Register for the webinar.

About Donoghue Forlines:
Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. They offer a full suite of proactive strategies designed to help advisors and their clients de-risk when market circumstances warrant it, enabling them to stay disciplined to meet their investment objectives. For more information, visit www.donoghueforlines.com

Jeff Thompson
Donoghue Forlines
+1 800-642-4276
advisorrelations@donoghueforlines.com

Disclosure:
The views expressed are current as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. There can be no assurance that markets, sectors or regions will perform as expected. These views are not intended as investment, legal or tax advice. Investment advice should be customized to individual investors objectives and circumstances. Legal and tax advice should be sought from qualified attorneys and tax advisers as appropriate. Use of products, materials and services available through Donoghue Forlines may be subject to approval by your home office. All of the products or services described on this website may not be available to you.

