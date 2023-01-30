Donoghue Forlines ETF DFRA Outperforms the Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Donoghue Forlines Team is thrilled to announce that Morningstar has ranked our Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (DFRA) which outperformed 99% of funds in the US Funds Large Value category* for the 1 year period ended December 31, 2022. In addition, DFRA was the second highest ranking ETF in the category for the year. * Based on trailing one-year returns out of 1,229 funds
“We are excited by the performance of our DFRA ETF this year and continue to believe it offers a compelling inflation hedge and diversifier.” said Jeff Thompson, Donoghue Forlines' CEO.
The Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (DFRA) is a strategic allocation that fits outside of traditional investments in portfolio construction. DFRA can be an alternative position to traditional investments of stocks and bonds as part of an overall asset allocation.
DFRA holds companies that own and operate real assets; like REITS, MLPs, Commodities, and Natural Resources. An equity-based approach to real assets provides diversified risk exposures, income, and liquidity.
DFRA brings three key elements to an investment portfolio diversification, inflationary protection, and income by leveraging a multi factor selection methodology focused on free cash flow profitability, quality of earnings, and dividend yield.
Read more about DFRA: https://www.donoghueforlinesetfs.com/etfs/dfra/
About Donoghue Forlines:
Donoghue Forlines is a Boston-based tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. They offer a full suite of proactive strategies designed to help advisors and their clients de-risk when market circumstances warrant it, enabling them to stay disciplined to meet their investment objectives. For more information, visit www.donoghueforlines.com.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF. This and other information is in the statutory and summary prospectuses, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.donoghueforlinesetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Investing involves risk including possible loss of principle.
Donoghue Forlines believes that any questionnaire or survey used in the preparation of the third-party ranking is structured to make it equally easy for a participant to provide favorable and unfavorable responses and is not designed or prepared to produce any predetermined result. Donoghue Forlines has provided the third-party rating agency compensation in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating.
© 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Morningstar Rankings represent a fund's total-return rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest rank is 1 and the lowest is based on the total number of funds ranked in the category. It is based on Morningstar total return, which includes both income and capital gains or losses and is not adjusted for sales charges or redemption fees.
Because the Fund invests in ETFs, an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks of the underlying funds, including illiquidity, and an investment in the Fund will entail more costs and expenses than a direct investment in the Underlying ETFs. Passive funds that seek to track an index may hold the component securities of the underlying index regardless of the current or projected performance of a specific security or relevant market, which could cause the Fund returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. The performance of the Fund may diverge from that of its Index.
Market Capitalization Risk. Investments in the Fund include risks associated with small‐and mid‐cap securities, which involve limited liquidity and greater volatility than large‐cap securities. Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in the underlying assets, including counterparty, leverage, and liquidity risks. The Fund may participate in futures markets, which are highly volatile. Active and frequent trading of portfolio securities may result in increased transaction costs to the Fund and may also result in higher taxes if Shares are held in a taxable account. REITs Risk. A REIT is a company that pools investor funds to invest primarily in income producing real estate or real estate related loans or interests. The Fund may be subject to certain risks associated with direct investments in REITs. MLP Risk. An MLP is a publicly traded partnerships primarily engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLP common units, like other equity securities, can be affected by macroeconomic and other factors affecting the stock market in general.
Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar is not related to Donoghue Forlines, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, or Morningstar.
