Construction Project Underway on S.D. Highway 127 from North Dakota Border to Sisseton

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 28, 2023

Contact:  Michael Will, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

 

SISSETON, S.D. – On Thursday, July 27, 2023, a construction project began to crack level a section of pavement on S.D. Highway 127. The construction work includes a 37 mile section of Highway 127 from the North Dakota border to the intersection at S.D. Highway 10 in Sisseton. Motorists are advised to be aware of equipment and personnel through this construction work zone.

The prime contractor on the $1.2 million project is Highway Improvement, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The roadway construction is scheduled to be complete by Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. 

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

