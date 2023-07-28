Submit Release
Traffic is shifting at Iowa 27/58 and Ridgeway Road in Cedar Falls starting Monday, Aug. 7

Posted on: July 28, 2023


NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – July 28, 2023 – If you are traveling near the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Iowa 27/58 in Cedar Falls, a traffic shift might impact your travel starting Monday, Aug. 7.  

The second phase of reconstruction of the Iowa 27/58 intersection at Ridgeway Avenue is set to begin Monday, Aug. 7. You’ll be able to enter westbound U.S. 20 at this intersection, but not eastbound U.S. 20. An overall detour route has been established utilizing Viking Road and Hudson Road. 
Detour Map - IA 27 58 Ridgeway Project


During this second stage, you’ll be driving head-to-head in what was the southbound lanes of Iowa 27/58 once you get south of Viking Road. North- and southbound traffic will continue to be reduced to one lane on IA 27/58 from Cedar Falls to U.S. 20. You’ll still be able to use the intersection of Iowa 27/58 and Ridgeway Avenue, but there will be fewer lanes to use. The intersection of Ridgeway Ave. and Nordic Dr. will also be kept open. Once this part of the project is done, we’ll be moving to work at the intersections of Ridgeway Avenue. and Nordic Drive.

Closure Map - IA 27 58 Ridgeway Project


Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. 

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. 

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project, contact Ron Loecher, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected].

