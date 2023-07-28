Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Announces Initial Sponsors for 9th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser Concert
Faith-based medical and dental clinic event sponsors to include Tanner Health System, Southwire, CareTrack and more
“Our 9th Annual Sound of Medicine is sure to be a huge success this year with the support and contributions from our donors.” ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce sponsors for their 9th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser. Initial sponsors for the event include: Tanner Health System, Southwire, Bremen Primary Care, CareTrack, Christopher Arant, MD, FACC, William. T Calhoun DMD and Rhythm Communications. Sponsorship opportunities remain, as well as the ability to buy tables or tickets for attendance.
— Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks
The family-friendly event will return on September 7, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. This fun filled evening features physicians (and their family members) that perform quality medicine during the day and perform incredible music after hours, as well as food and beverage and a silent auction.
Created by Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring performances while raising much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing health and dental care to uninsured citizens of West Georgia.
“We continue to be blessed by the support of our yearly sponsors who contribute to our mission of providing medical and dental services to the underserved community,” said Eubanks. “Our 9th Annual Sound of Medicine is sure to be a huge success this year with the support and contributions from our donors.”
The event will include a catered meal, a silent auction, and performances from a variety of local acts and guests can come at any point in the evening and enjoy this unique event. Featured Performers include but are not limited to:
Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
McPherson Street (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)
Donations may be made in any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/9th-annual-sound-of-medicine. Event sponsorships are also available ranging for the event from $150 to $5,000 and include a variety of benefits. To make a donation or for more information on the fundraiser, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.
