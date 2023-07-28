Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,664 in the last 365 days.

Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Announces Initial Sponsors for 9th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser Concert

Faith-based medical and dental clinic event sponsors to include Tanner Health System, Southwire, CareTrack and more

“Our 9th Annual Sound of Medicine is sure to be a huge success this year with the support and contributions from our donors.” ”
— Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, a local non-profit, faith-based charity is proud to announce sponsors for their 9th Annual Sound of Medicine concert and fundraiser. Initial sponsors for the event include: Tanner Health System, Southwire, Bremen Primary Care, CareTrack, Christopher Arant, MD, FACC, William. T Calhoun DMD and Rhythm Communications. Sponsorship opportunities remain, as well as the ability to buy tables or tickets for attendance.

The family-friendly event will return on September 7, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga. This fun filled evening features physicians (and their family members) that perform quality medicine during the day and perform incredible music after hours, as well as food and beverage and a silent auction.

Created by Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, the annual Sound of Medicine concert is an opportunity to enjoy inspiring performances while raising much-needed funds that allow Rapha Clinic to continue its mission of providing health and dental care to uninsured citizens of West Georgia.

“We continue to be blessed by the support of our yearly sponsors who contribute to our mission of providing medical and dental services to the underserved community,” said Eubanks. “Our 9th Annual Sound of Medicine is sure to be a huge success this year with the support and contributions from our donors.”

The event will include a catered meal, a silent auction, and performances from a variety of local acts and guests can come at any point in the evening and enjoy this unique event. Featured Performers include but are not limited to:
Carroll County Wind Ensemble (featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin)
Bishop Sam Sauls (Rapha Board Member)
McPherson Street (featuring Dr. Amy Eubanks)
Dakota Dodge Band (featuring Dr. Howard Seeman)

Donations may be made in any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rapha-clinic-of-west-georgia/9th-annual-sound-of-medicine. Event sponsorships are also available ranging for the event from $150 to $5,000 and include a variety of benefits. To make a donation or for more information on the fundraiser, please call 770-562-4501 or visit www.raphaclinic.org. In addition, the organization offers a year-long sponsorship program celebrating sponsors during all annual fundraising events.

Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Rapha Clinic of West Georgia Announces Initial Sponsors for 9th Annual ‘Sound of Medicine’ Fundraiser Concert

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more