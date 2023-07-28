Request for Partners: Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF)

DOEE solicits partnership applications from eligible entities (called “Applicant” or “Applicants”). The goal of this Request for Partners (RFP) is to identify partners to reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions by scaling up the deployment of solar energy projects and delivering the benefits of affordable, resilient, and clean solar energy to low-income and disadvantaged communities in the District of Columbia.

Through this competitive application, DOEE seeks partners to provide technical expertise, subscriber enrollment, data management, grants management, financial models, outreach, education, workforce development, project siting, project management, enabling infrastructure upgrades, utility services, regulatory development, and advocacy under the US EPA Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) program Zero-Emissions Technologies category and Solar for All. The application will benefit the District in scaling up the deployment of solar energy through both community solar and rooftop solar for income eligible residents. It will also increase the training of District residents from underserved communities for local, green jobs that are in line with the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Principles, including prevailing wages, strong benefits, and safe working conditions. The total amount DOEE will be applying is approximately $270,000,000. A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-826” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 29, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session on Webex on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10am.

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected].