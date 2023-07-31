Munich Hotel Group Shifts Its Perspective To Cater To 35 Million Potential Guests

King's Homes ApartHotels In Munich Another view of one of our apartments perfect for mid to long-stays Focus Lounge By King's Coworking Cafe In Munich

KING’s Hotels in Munich, Germany has unveiled its shift in focus toward a growing market of potential guests – the 35 million digital nomads around the world.

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The KING’s Hotels group in Munich, Germany has unveiled its shift in focus toward a growing market of potential guests – the 35 million digital nomads roaming the globe. The family owned hospitality group has strategically reimagined its amenities, services, and spaces to meet the unique needs of these modern travellers.

As the lines blur between leisure and business travel, the demographics of hotel guests are changing. It is no longer sufficient to simply offer a comfortable bed and a continental breakfast. KING's Hotels has acknowledged this shift, recognising the importance of catering to a new generation of guests who demand more versatile accommodation options.

"We have always understood the value of innovation, and the rise of digital nomads worldwide initiated a whole new set of priorities for us," says Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich. "Our facilities now cater not only to traditional guests, but also to those who are living and working while they travel."

The hotel group has incorporated numerous positive changes, reflecting its commitment to the evolving needs of these guests. Among these is the introduction of the Focus Lounge – a sleek, dedicated co-working cafe that offers both peace and productivity. This isn't a makeshift workspace in a hotel lobby; it's a thoughtfully designed environment with fast Wi-Fi, device-friendly features, healthy snack service and even a cocktail bar for after-work socialising.

To accommodate extended stays typical for digital nomads, KING's Hotels has introduced Homes by KING's, a new brand of premier hotel apartments that are as comfortable as they are practical. Each unit boasts amenities such as private kitchenettes and comfortable workstations, perfect for those who work while on the move. Located in central Munich, the accommodations also offer optimal convenience for guests with limited leisure time.

Ms. King explains, "In this digital age, work-life balance doesn't mean less work; it means more flexibility. And that's what we're offering at KING's – the flexibility to work, live, and experience Munich in your own way."

These innovations underscore KING's Hotels’ commitment to staying at the forefront of the hospitality industry. In catering to the digital nomad community, the hotel is proving its adaptability and foresight, setting a new standard in the hotel industry that many are sure to follow.

Ms. King adds: “Guests will always get the best price on a King’s Hotel room by booking directly with us. And with booking code KNG2023, they get a 10% discount on top.”

For more information or to make a reservation, see details below:

Hanna King

KING's Hotels Munich

Contact:

KING’s Hotel First Class

Dachauer Straße 13,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.55187-0 / +49 (0) 89.55187-300;

Email: first@kingshotels.de

KING’s Center

Marsstraße 15,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.51553-0 / +49 (0) 89.51553-300

Email: center@kingshotels.de

AdvaStay by KING’s

Dachauer Straße 12,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.45209380 / +49 (0) 89.452093811

Email: advastay@kingshotels.de

Focus Lounge by KING’s

Dachauer Str. 13,

80335 Munich

Call: +49 15735997470

Email: hello@kingsfocuslounge.com