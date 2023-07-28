Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin on US 2 next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction scheduled to begin Monday, July 31, on the northeast and southwest exit ramps at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and U.S 83.

The concrete repair project will close the U.S. 2 northeast exit ramp to U.S. 83. The detour will include using the 16th Street exit to 20th Street and heading back to the U.S. 2/U.S. 83 intersection.

The southwest ramp will be partially closed with a reduced limit throughout the project.

There will be a 12-foot with restriction in place.

The closures are expected to be in place for 3 to 4 weeks with a project completion date set for mid-October.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

