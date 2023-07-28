Unveiling "Secrets of a Secretary: Husbands, Lovers and Associates" With Author AM Bunny
EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the mesmerizing world of love, power, and dark secrets in 1980s London with the highly anticipated book, "Secrets of a Secretary: Husbands, Lovers and Associates." written by AM Bunny.
This alluring tale, blending dark psychology, manipulation, and vintage retro humor, promises readers an enthralling experience filled with female empowerment, intrigue, and a hint of satire.
Meet the enigmatic heroine, a twenty-something, long-legged beauty with exceptional shorthand skills and unwavering loyalty to her bosses. Behind her composed exterior lies a woman whose personal life has been marked by heartbreak and misadventures, including two failed marriages and countless lovers. Her experiences have left her a loner, trusting no one and revealing her wild side only behind closed doors.
Taking in the upper classes and lower classes of 1980s and 1990s London, she discovers that she is desired by men not for her true personality, but for her attractive figure Since no such advances occur in frustration, she decides to use her life experiences to her advantage, turning into a master of dark psychology and manipulation Dubbed Penny", skillfully extracting important information from her targets and skills to her employers, all while wielding her trusty Swiss Army pen knife.
"Secrets of a Secretary" is a captivating tale of female empowerment, as our protagonist outsmarts and outmaneuvers the men who dare to underestimate her. Set against the backdrop of the British workplace in the Eighties and Nineties, this darkly humorous, sexy, and satirical narrative will leave readers eager for more.
"I wanted to create a strong, seductive female character who challenges traditional norms and expectations," says AM Bunny, the mastermind behind "Secrets of a Secretary." "Readers will be drawn into her world, as she unravels secrets and weaves her way through the complexities of power and love in the 80s."
Prepare to be enthralled by this thrilling journey into the world of a skilled and seductive woman who redefines the meaning of female power. "Secrets of a Secretary: Husbands, Lovers and Associates" promises to be an unforgettable literary experience, combining dark romance, manipulation, and vintage retro humor.
"Secrets of a Secretary: Husbands, Lovers and Associates" is now available for purchase. Don't miss your chance to dive into this captivating and alluring world of dark secrets and intrigue.
Ryan McCormick PR
This alluring tale, blending dark psychology, manipulation, and vintage retro humor, promises readers an enthralling experience filled with female empowerment, intrigue, and a hint of satire.
Meet the enigmatic heroine, a twenty-something, long-legged beauty with exceptional shorthand skills and unwavering loyalty to her bosses. Behind her composed exterior lies a woman whose personal life has been marked by heartbreak and misadventures, including two failed marriages and countless lovers. Her experiences have left her a loner, trusting no one and revealing her wild side only behind closed doors.
Taking in the upper classes and lower classes of 1980s and 1990s London, she discovers that she is desired by men not for her true personality, but for her attractive figure Since no such advances occur in frustration, she decides to use her life experiences to her advantage, turning into a master of dark psychology and manipulation Dubbed Penny", skillfully extracting important information from her targets and skills to her employers, all while wielding her trusty Swiss Army pen knife.
"Secrets of a Secretary" is a captivating tale of female empowerment, as our protagonist outsmarts and outmaneuvers the men who dare to underestimate her. Set against the backdrop of the British workplace in the Eighties and Nineties, this darkly humorous, sexy, and satirical narrative will leave readers eager for more.
"I wanted to create a strong, seductive female character who challenges traditional norms and expectations," says AM Bunny, the mastermind behind "Secrets of a Secretary." "Readers will be drawn into her world, as she unravels secrets and weaves her way through the complexities of power and love in the 80s."
Prepare to be enthralled by this thrilling journey into the world of a skilled and seductive woman who redefines the meaning of female power. "Secrets of a Secretary: Husbands, Lovers and Associates" promises to be an unforgettable literary experience, combining dark romance, manipulation, and vintage retro humor.
"Secrets of a Secretary: Husbands, Lovers and Associates" is now available for purchase. Don't miss your chance to dive into this captivating and alluring world of dark secrets and intrigue.
Ryan McCormick PR
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-901-1103
email us here