Rhetorik Closes Debt Funding Round to Propel Global Expansion of AI-driven Neuron360 B2B Data Platform
Leader in integrated B2B data solutions announces debt funding to drive commercial expansion of groundbreaking Neuron360 global AI prospect targeting platform
For BDC Capital, having a growing business like Rhetorik in our portfolio fits perfectly with our commitment to transforming high-potential companies into global technology champions”QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhetorik, the leading provider of integrated B2B data solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a debt funding round aimed at driving the commercial expansion of its groundbreaking Neuron360 global data services and AI prospect targeting platform. The financing was led by BDC Capital, which committed C$4 million, and further supported by C$1.5 million from existing shareholders and new holders of convertible notes.
— Pierre-Olivier Marcoux, Director, Growth and Transition Capital, BDC
The support from these investors reinforces Rhetorik's position as a trailblazer in the B2B data market and underlines the potential of Neuron360's innovative AI-led approaches to B2B lead generation and talent acquisition.
"We are elated to secure the long-term support of BDC, Canada's bank for entrepreneurs," said Meredith Amdur, CEO of Rhetorik. "This funding round validates our vision of creating the most comprehensive integrated B2B global data set, of people, companies and technologies, for both analytics and campaign execution on an international scale. With the backing of our investors, we are primed to push the boundaries of B2B data intelligence and predictive insights with our people-centric AI engine that can surface, score and prioritize leads and accounts."
BDC Capital recognized Rhetorik's AI expertise, their strategic positioning to capitalize on emerging market trends and disruptive B2B data solutions.
“With its unique expertise in data science and its ability to develop innovative solutions, Rhetorik is positioned as a key player in B2B data market” said Pierre-Olivier Marcoux, Director, Growth and Transition Capital. “For BDC Capital, having a growing business like Rhetorik in our portfolio fits perfectly with our commitment to transforming high-potential companies into global technology champions."
Neuron360, Rhetorik's flagship platform, revolutionizes enterprise marketing and talent sourcing with its AI-driven, people-first solutions for sales intelligence, recruiting, and international analytics. The platform delivers unique audiences and contact-level intent, fulfilling the growing demand for rich datasets and actionable intelligence.
One of the platform's distinguishing features is its skills-based audience identification, a groundbreaking people-centric, 360-degree approach that effectively targets high propensity data subjects by scoring their receptivity to specific product or career offerings.
Underpinning Neuron360's capabilities is a continuously updated feed of 200 million companies, including technographics, and a staggering 800 million professional people profiles as well as validated business contacts. These profiles boast translated and normalized job titles, skills, and seniority, providing unparalleled accuracy and relevance.
Headquartered in the UK, Rhetorik's platform engineering and data science hub is located in Quebec City, Canada, with commercial outposts in Los Angeles. This global presence allows Rhetorik to cater to diverse markets and deliver exceptional service to customers worldwide.
About Rhetorik
Rhetorik is a pioneering provider of integrated B2B data solutions, driven by cutting-edge AI technology. With its flagship platform, Neuron360, Rhetorik empowers businesses with unparalleled insights, actionable intelligence, and targeted lead generation for enterprise marketing and talent sourcing. Headquartered in the UK, Rhetorik's global presence extends to Quebec, Canada, and Los Angeles, USA, enabling the delivery of world-class data solutions on an international scale.
About BDC Capital
BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, Canada’s business development bank. With over $6 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country’s most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity as well as ownership transition solutions, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital.
