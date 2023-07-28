AIMP Nashville Chapter Announces Songwriter Series Class of 2023
Up-and-coming Nashville-based songwriters will perform live at The Listening Room Café on August 9NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nashville Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) has announced the seven promising Nashville-based songwriters who were selected as the 9th Annual AIMP Nashville Songwriter Series Class of 2023, a prestigious honor that is a strong predictor of future success in the music industry. They are:
• Blake Pendergrass (Back Blocks Music)
• Terri Jo Box (Jonas Group Entertainment)
• Mae Estes (Plaid Flag Music)
• Chris McKenna (Combustion Music)
• Luke Preston (Anthem Entertainment)
• Zarni deVette (Big Yellow Dog Music)
• Lauren Hungate (Concord Music Publishing)
These writers will perform during a live writers’ round on August 9th at The Listening Room Café in Nashville starting at 6pm CT. AIMP members can register for free at the AIMP website, while non-members can purchase a ticket for $10 at The Listening Room Café website.
Past performers at the AIMP Nashville Songwriter Series have gone on to score chart-topping hits both as performers and as writers for prominent artists like Blake Shelton, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen, Walker Hayes, Little Big Town, and more; win Grammy, CMA, and CMT Awards; and reach #1 on the Music Row Top Songwriter Chart, among other accomplishments.
Last year’s Class of 2022 included Brigetta, John Byron, Erin Kinsey, Meg McRee, Colton Venner, and Caroline Watkins, while other former honorees include Rocky Block, Ben Chapman, Jonathan Hutcherson, Jenna LaMaster, Jared Scott, Dan Wilson, Brinley Addington, Luke Dick, Jameson Rodgers, Hailey Whitters, Ash Bowers, Hannah Ellis, HARDY, Ashley McBryde, Kassi Ashton, Nicolette Hayford, Kylie Morgan, Ben Goldsmith, Ryan Beaver, Josh Jenkins, Dave Pittenger, Dillon Carmichael, Tiera, and more.
All members of the AIMP Nashville Songwriter Series Class of 2023 were selected by a special committee made up of music industry professionals, based on submissions from current AIMP Nashville members. Each writer must not have had a song charting higher than a Top 20 on the Billboard or Mediabase charts.
For more information on the AIMP, visit http://aimp.org.
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local Chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at http://aimp.org.
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here