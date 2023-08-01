Edcor Announces Debt-Free Degrees Program for Client Employees
Edcor and Pearson Accelerated Pathways, through the continued growth of their partnership, are now offering a Master's Advising pathway to clients.
— Adrienne Way, CEO and Owner, Edcor Data Services
Edcor and Pearson Accelerated Pathways, through the continued growth of their partnership, are now offering a Master's Advising pathway to clients. In addition to graduate certificates, academic advising and career coaching are also part of the program. This new program offers Edcor’s clients more opportunities to help busy working professionals with their careers and educational journeys. Graduate certificates help learners earn stackable credentials, preparing them for advanced degrees and providing specialized training that can lead to career advancement.
According to a study by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, certificates are the fastest-growing form of post-secondary credentials in the United States. Edcor and Pearson developed this new program to meet this growing need for professionals.
“At Edcor, we continuously work with our partners to develop resources and technology to solve complex business problems through innovation in order to help clients face the challenges of a dynamic and emergent workplace,” said Adrienne Way, CEO and Owner, Edcor Data Services. “We are thrilled to introduce graduate certificates with Pearson Accelerated Pathways to fill the knowledge gaps for in-demand skills.”
Career-focused graduate certificates are available across a variety of industries, enabling employees to meet advanced education goals using a flexible online program that fits even the busiest schedules. Graduate certificates transfer into graduate degrees for a seamless experience. Along with Pearson’s proprietary Global Digital Classroom platform for Bachelor-level, this new addition creates a truly holistic offering.
Edcor, a leading provider of education benefit administration, is committed to offering debt-free college degrees for client employees through tuition benefits. Micro-credentials and certificates provide post-secondary level education without the need for student loans. Just as importantly, they can often be completed in weeks or months, instead of years. The advantages not only help employees, but organizations too, helping fill knowledge gaps and upskill employees for more advanced roles.
“Leveraging the established relationships between Edcor, Pearson Accelerated Pathways and university partners, learners can take advantage of graduate-level courses at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional graduate programs. Learners can benefit from $0 out-of-pocket costs in most cases through their employers’ tuition assistance program. This leads to win-win results — significant savings for organizations and employees,” said Vicki Greene, President of GED Testing Service and SVP Workforce Skills.
About Edcor
Edcor is a leading provider of corporate education solutions, helping Fortune 500 companies nationwide maximize their education benefits programs and enhance employee retention and engagement. With 40+ years of experience, Edcor has built a reputation for providing innovative, cost-effective, and customizable solutions to meet the unique needs of each Client. Additional information can be found at edcor.com
About Pearson Accelerated Pathways
Pearson Accelerated Pathways provides higher education, upskilling and reskilling through a flexible online college experience. Professionals get the opportunity to earn degrees without interrupting their careers. Options include Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Master's degrees as well as graduate certificates. Learners earn credits that are transferrable to over 2,000 colleges and universities across the United States. More information is available at pearsonaccelerated.com
