Edcor Selected One of the Top Workplaces in Michigan

The Detroit Free Press named Edcor a Top Workplaces. Businesses were categorized by size and Edcor made the list for companies with fewer than 149 employees.

Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees, that's something to be proud of” — Eric Rubino, Energage CEO

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Detroit Free Press named Edcor a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Michigan Top Workplaces 2025. The company was chosen as one of the top small workplaces in the state.Businesses were categorized by size into three groups, and Edcor made the list for companies with fewer than 149 employees.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.“This honor is just one more validation point for us,” said Adrienne Way, CEO, Edcor Data Services LLC. “Our employees are passionate and committed to excellence. We try to honor that dedication on a daily basis.”More than 6,900 companies were invited to take the survey, with 260 agreeing to take part, according to the Detroit Free Press. In all, nearly 90,000 Michigan workers were surveyed. In all, 33 new companies — including Edcor — made the lists for 2025, which is the 18th year of the awards.Edcor serves clients in a variety of segments, including consumer staples, industrial supply and industrial services. The company continues to diversify its client base, while retaining and expanding its reach into arenas where it currently has clients, such as healthcare.The company’s customers range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller technology-focused enterprises to small, community-centric businesses.About EnerageMaking the world a better place to work together.TM Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com ortopworkplaces.com.About EdcorEdcor, a certified woman-owned business, is the benchmark in education benefits administration. For 40 years, our customized service and software solutions have allowed clients to use education benefits programs, including tuition assistance and student loan assistance, for employee recruiting, retention and development. Additional information can be found at https://www.edcor.com/ # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.