TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Benefits Leader Edcor Launches New Website -Exploration and research of services made easierEducational benefits leader Edcor introduced its new website designed and built to provide those looking to learn more about their services with improved access to explore the latest in industry programs and solutions.The new site offers a more intuitive experience using videos, photo images and graphics to better support the information outlining Edcor’s services. The goal of the new website was to allow current and potential clients the chance to investigate the company’s multifaceted programs and their benefits.“Our new website shows customers what we can do to develop and implement programs that meet their needs,” said Adrienne Way, CEO, Edcor Data Services LLC. “At our core, we look to provide value and service for companies looking to better manage their educational benefits. This new site helps us achieve that mission.”A critical component of the new website is the improved responsive design ensuring seamless access across all devices, making the site more user-friendly and accessible to a wider audience, Way noted. The new website is a critical component in Edcor’s ongoing commitment to better serve the “industry or market” evolving needs. Critical features of the new site include:• Allowing visitors to explore our education benefit solutions, from tuition assistance and student loan repayment to scholarship administration and advising services• Using videos as well as large images or graphics for a more engaging and informative visitor experience• Acting as an industry resource for anyone needing to obtain a better understanding of educational benefits, such as ROI calculators, industry newsletters and white papers, etc.• Testimonials lending perspective and offer potential solutions for clientsEdcor serves clients in a variety of segments, including consumer staples, industrial supply and industrial services. The company continues to diversify its client base, while retaining and expanding its reach into arenas where it currently has clients, such as healthcare. The company’s customers range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller technology-focused enterprises to small, community-centric businesses.About EdcorEdcor, a certified woman-owned business, is the benchmark in education benefits administration. For 40-plus years, our customized service and software solutions have allowed clients to use education benefits programs, including tuition assistance and student loan assistance, for employee recruiting, retention and development. Additional information can be found at https://www.edcor.com/ # # #

