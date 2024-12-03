Edcor Named Team of the Year Finalist for CX Leaders Awards 2024

Company competes with other global big-name innovators in various industries

To be named a finalist among such impressive competition clearly shows we are delivering a world-class experience for our clients.” — Adrienne Way, CEO and Owner, Edcor Data Services

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education benefits leader Edcor was named a finalist in the “Team of the Year” category in the CX Leaders Awards 2024, which highlights the efforts of the leaders in customer experience around the world.The awards highlight the most impactful leaders, innovators, and teams in customer experience, and celebrating those who are setting new benchmarks in the field, according to CX Today, the leading online publication for Customer Experience technology.Edcor is one of five finalists in the “Team of the Year” category. The others represent an array of other industries, and include Carnival UK, British Airways, OVO Energy, Sobot Technologies. Ultimately, cruise operator Carnival UK earned first place. Nearly 200 companies entered the competition in two categories — Industry Awards and Enterprise Awards — with 11 awards handed out overall.“Our expert judging panel did an excellent job of scouring through all these applications and selecting the fantastic finalists,” said Charlie Mitchell, Senior Editor of CX Today, who chaired the panel of judges. “It is a massive achievement to appear on the shortlist, given the incredible response and inspiring short stories shared by our entrants.”The Team of the Year honor was part of the Enterprise Awards, which also included CX Leader of the Year, Culture Champion of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year.The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on three principal criteria: leadership and influence; innovation and implementation; and advocacy and community engagement.“To be named a finalist among such impressive competition clearly shows we are delivering a world-class experience for our clients,” said Adrienne L. Way, Edcor Owner, President and CEO. “In order to meet the educational services needs of companies that put their employees on the path to long-term growth and accomplishment, the customer service experience must be unparalleled. This shows we are on the right track.”Edcor provides workforce development and education benefit administration services across a variety of industries, including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail, technology, financial services, telecommunications, and energy and power. By offering tailored education benefit solutions and impeccable customer service, Edcor supports organizations in improving productivity, innovation, and employee advancement, particularly in sectors with large and diverse workforces.The company’s customers range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller technology-focused enterprises to small, community-centric businesses.About the CX Leaders Awards 2024The awards are a celebration of the innovators, pioneers, and change-makers redefining customer experience. Hosted by CX Today, this prestigious awards program honors leaders driving exceptional customer interactions, forward-thinking strategies, and fostering communities that inspire lasting engagement.About CX TodayCX Today is the leading online publication for Customer Experience technology. Its mission is to be the definitive guide for the business communications marketplace by delivering content that is second-to-none.About EdcorEdcor, a certified woman-owned business, is the benchmark in education benefits administration. For 40+ years, our customized service and software solutions have allowed clients to use education benefits programs, including tuition assistance and student loan assistance, for employee recruiting, retention and development. Additional information can be found at https://www.edcor.com/ # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.