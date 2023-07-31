Bullseye Media to Sponsor Program at the University of Pittsburgh, School of Dental Medicine
Dentists to receive training in sleep disorders such as sleep apnea.
Bullseye Media is excited to sponsor this important program with Dr. Tucker and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bullseye Media, the leading digital marketing agency for dentists, announces it has sponsored a continuing education (CE) program for the University of Pittsburgh, School of Dental Medicine. The Continuum in Sleep Disorders and Health Solutions program, taught by Dr. John Tucker, is intended for dentists who wish to become proficient in sleep disorders and their treatment. The class takes place over the course of four weekends over the coming year, starting with the first class on September 29th and 30th, 2023. Upon successful completion, attendees will receive 83 CE credits and a Proficiency Certificate.
“Bullseye Media is excited to sponsor this important program with Dr. Tucker and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine,” said Bullseye Media CEO Ernie Cote. “Dentists trained in sleep disorders like sleep apnea can offer a viable alternative to traditional treatment such as CPAP, helping patients live longer, fuller lives.” Bullseye Media will be present at all four weekend classes to speak with dentists who wish to build awareness and attract patients to their sleep practices through targeted digital marketing.
ABOUT BULLSEYE MEDIA
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.
For more information, please visit https://onlinedentalmarketing.com/.
Jennifer Saunders
Bullseye Media LLC
+1 703-626-1297
jennifer@bullseyemediallc.com
