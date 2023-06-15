Bullseye Media CEO to address the Speaking Consultant Network on selecting a dental consultant
Company releases white paper with tips for getting the best results from a dental consultant
This topic is near and dear to my heart, having recently written a white paper on the subject of important traits to look for in a dental consultant, and what to avoid.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bullseye Media, the leading digital marketing agency for dentists, announces that Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote will be featured in Spotlight on Speaking, sponsored by the Speaking Consultant Network (SCN). The event will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on June 16, 2023.
— Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote
The title of Cote’s presentation is “Can You Recommend a Dental Consultant?”. Drawing from lessons learned while interviewing a dozen dental consultants for a recent Bullseye Media white paper titled "What to Look for in a Dental Consultant", Cote will share three important takes aways:
First, he will emphasize the importance of the dentist's long term vision for their practice and the dental consultants role in its formation. Second, he will cover the fastest, easiest way to help a dentist ensure their vision becomes reality, on a budget – a quick calculation that should drive every marketing budget decision. Finally, Cote will discuss the benefits of a new movement in dental marketing: a real-time, collaborative and consultant-led process for quickly and effectively getting the right patients in the practice door.
“It’s an honor to be chosen to present to this gathering of the top experts in the dental marketing field,” said Cote. “The Speaking Consultant Network is known for presenting top-notch speakers and presentations. This topic is near and dear to my heart, having recently written a white paper on the subject of important traits to look for in a dental consultant, and what to avoid.”
The paper offers practical tips to get the most out of your relationship with your dental consultant, whether you are starting your practice or running a mature operation.
To download the white paper, click here.
##
ABOUT BULLSEYE MEDIA
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.
For more information, please visit https://onlinedentalmarketing.com/.
Jennifer Saunders
Bullseye Media LLC
jennifer@bullseyemediallc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube