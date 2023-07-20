Bullseye Media CEO to present at the American Sleep and Breathing Academy’s 2023 conference
The speech will focus on the successful promotion of sleep apnea treatment to dental patients.
Bullseye Media, the leading digital marketing agency for dentists, announces that Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote will be a featured speaker at The American Sleep and Breathing Academy's (ASBA) 2023 conference. The event will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona on July 21–22, 2023.
— Bullseye CEO Ernie Cote
The title of Cote’s presentation is “Promoting Sleep Apnea Treatment to Patients – Net Strategies for Success”.
The presentation focuses on how dentists can successfully – and profitably – incorporate sleep apnea treatment to patients, while maintaining their current general dentistry practice. Cote will explore proven tactics doctors can use to build awareness among existing patients of their dental practice, while casting a wider net among potential patients in their area and earning trust from referring dentists and doctors.
“I’m thrilled to be presenting at this event alongside top experts and luminaries in the dental field. The ASBA is a wonderful organization,” said Cote. “Also, this topic is personal for me, having been diagnosed myself with sleep apnea and successfully treated by my dentist.”
Whether dentists attending the presentation are just thinking about adding DSM to their practice or are actively building their dental sleep practice, they will come away with practical tips they can implement right away to make their DSM a success.
ABOUT BULLSEYE MEDIA
Bullseye Media, LLC provides highly targeted marketing for practitioners within the dental industry. The Bullseye Media team has helped over 375 dental practices sell services and acquire new patients through digital marketing and reputation management. Based in North Texas, Bullseye Media serves clients across the world, helping them achieve their branding and practice growth goals.
For more information, please visit https://onlinedentalmarketing.com/.
