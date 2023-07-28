State Police To Celebrate National Night Out In Communities Across Maryland

July 28, 2023

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police will visit communities throughout Maryland in support of National Night Out, an event that aims to bridge law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

National Night Out since 1984 has been observed annually on the first Tuesday of August. This year’s event is on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Police officers throughout the country will visit neighborhoods connecting with citizens during this community-building campaign.

Festivities at each National Night Out site include family-friendly activities for all ages. Maryland State Police will participate in events at the following locations:

Annapolis Barrack – Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville

– Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville Bel Air Barrack – Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air

– Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air Berlin Barrack – White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines

– White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines Centreville Barrack – Centreville Lawyers Row, 102 N. Liberty Street, Centreville

– Centreville Lawyers Row, 102 N. Liberty Street, Centreville College Park Barrack – Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd., New Carrollton Lakeland Community Park, 5051 Pierce Ave, College Park

– Cumberland Barrack – Bel Air Elementary School, 14401 Barton Blvd., Cumberland

– Bel Air Elementary School, 14401 Barton Blvd., Cumberland Easton Barrack – Moton Park, 501 Port Street, Easton Martin Sutton Memorial Park, 302 W. 4th Street, Ridgely

– Forestville Barrack – Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd., New Carrollton Dutch Village Farmers Market, 5030 Brown Station Rd., Upper Marlboro Prince George’s Country Fire/Ems Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd., Brandywine

– Frederick Barrack – 79 W Frederick Street, Walkersville 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick

– Glen Burnie Barrack – Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd., Millersville Midway Commons Community Center and Heritage Park, Fort Meade

– Golden Ring Barrack – White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, 10331 Philadelphia Rd., White Marsh Middleborough Road and Harland Road, Essex 110 Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville Chartley Shopping Center, 106 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown Halethorpe Community Center, 1900 Northeast Ave., Halethorpe 58200 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville

– Hagerstown Barrack – Veterans Park, 68 W. Water Street, Smithsburg Shafer Park, 37 Park Dr., Boonsboro Byron Memorial Park, 11 Park Rd., Williamsport Widmeyer Memorial Park on Creek Road, Hancock

– JFK Highway Barrack – Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air 10331 Philadelphia Rd., White Marsh

– La Plata Barrack – 9765 Bel Alton Newtown Rd., Bel Alton 11201 Inwood Lane, White Plains 4375 Port Tobacco Rd., Nanjemoy 18210 Hyatt Ave., Benedict 1 Hickory Ln, La Plata 1001 Armes Dr., Waldorf 8848 Bancroft Dr., Waldorf

– Leonardtown Barrack – Joseph’s Community, 40610 Kavanaugh Rd., Oakville Leonard’s Grant, Leonards Grant Parkway and N. Montague Drive, Leonardtown Bay Ridge Estates, Bay Ridge Road, Great Mills Joy Chapel Estates, Joy Chapel Rd., Hollywood

– McHenry Barrack – Garrett County Fairground, 270 Mosser Road, McHenry

– Garrett County Fairground, 270 Mosser Road, McHenry North East Barrack – Meadow Park, Delaware Ave., Elkton Rising Sun Fire Dept., 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Hwy, Rising Sun

– Prince Frederick – 4080 School Rd., Broomes Island 2325 Adeline Rd., Prince Frederick 4300 Hunting Creek Rd., Huntingtown 2425 Comptrollers Ct., Prince Frederick 340 Fairground Rd, Prince Frederick 849 Calvert Towne Dr., Prince Frederick 3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach 8285 Sycamore Rd., Lusby

– Princess Anne Barrack – Garland Hayward Youth Center, 30660 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne

– Garland Hayward Youth Center, 30660 Hampden Ave., Princess Anne Rockville Barrack – Silver Spring 14906 Old Columbia Pike 915 Schindler Dr. 10116 Green Forest Dr. 9727 Mt. Pisgah Rd. 1100 Corliss St. 11600 Lockwood Dr. 9000 Manchester Rd. Flora Singer ES, 2600 Hayden Dr. Forest Knolls Pool, 11105 Foxglove Lane Ellsworth Dr. from Fenton St. to Georgia Ave. Montgomery Knolls ES, 807 Daleview Dr.

– Silver Spring Salisbury Barrack – Salisbury City Park, 521 South Park Dr., Salisbury

– Salisbury City Park, 521 South Park Dr., Salisbury Waterloo Barrack – Wilde Lake Middle School, 10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia

– Wilde Lake Middle School, 10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia Westminster Barrack – War Memorial Park, Hampstead

Contact the barracks for details. Maryland State Police look forward to meeting the community.

