beingAI Chooses WKU’s Innovation Campus as U.S. HQ in Collaboration with Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce
Cutting-Edge AI Company's Establishment of U.S. Headquarters Set to Drive Technological Innovation and Economic Growth
Bowling Green offers so much of what I need to bring these elements together. I’m looking forward to forging strategic, long-term partnerships there to grow our business across the U.S. and globally.”BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- beingAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating the world’s first transmedia AI beings® and one of five global AI startup finalists in SXSW Pitch last year, is thrilled to announce its selection of the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus HQ in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as the location for its new U.S. headquarters.
— Jeanne Lim, beingAI CEO
The announcement came today from beingAI CEO Jeanne Lim, who co-founded the company in 2020. Before starting beingAI, Lim was CEO of Hanson Robotics, where she was instrumental in building the brand, character, and conversational prowess of the world-famous Sophia the Robot.
beingAI’s momentous decision comes through a fruitful collaboration between WKU Innovation Campus and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, focused on growing innovative emerging technology and storytelling companies in the region.
beingAI's establishment of its US headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus marks a significant milestone for the company and the vibrant city of Bowling Green. The company intends to build a world-class team of creators, scientists, and developers to bring together art, technology, and pro-humanity principles to create artificially intelligent characters (called “AI beings®”) who traverse the physical and virtual worlds to build engagement and trust with people and to help humanity thrive.
“The next-generation digital experience will be centered around human-AI interaction, which requires sensibility and pragmatism in user experience design enabled by the latest AI and extended reality innovations,” says Lim. “Bowling Green offers so much of what I need to bring these elements together. I’m looking forward to forging strategic, long-term partnerships there to grow our business across the U.S. and globally.”
The company will be part of the new Immersive Experience Innovation Lab at the WKU Innovation Campus, which focuses on creating immersive environments for various industries.
“The growth and momentum we are seeing throughout Kentucky’s technology sector is no accident,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Creating an environment that allows for startups and tech companies to thrive is critical to the commonwealth’s long-term success. I want to thank company leadership, Western Kentucky University, and the City of Bowling Green for working together to make this project a reality and welcome beingAI to the commonwealth. I look forward to their future success.”
WKU President Timothy C. Caboni: “beingAI's choice to establish their U.S. headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration while creating meaningful corporate engagement. Our partnership with beingAI contributes to the role WKU plays in elevating south central Kentucky and serving as an engine of economic development for the region. This collaboration will provide our researchers, our students, our alumni, and companies based in the region unmatched opportunities to engage with a cutting-edge AI company and contribute to groundbreaking advancements in the field.”
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch: "beingAI's selection of Bowling Green for its U.S. headquarters is a major triumph for Bowling Green and the entire region. We are proud to work alongside beingAI in supporting their growth and innovation. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a hub for the next wave of emerging technology and storytelling companies."
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman: "We extend a warm welcome to beingAI in our community. The decision to establish their U.S. headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus showcases their confidence in our region’s potential to foster innovation and drive economic development.”
Mayor Todd Alcott of Bowling Green echoed Judge Gorman’s sentiments, emphasizing the positive impact on the local economy: “beingAI’s decision to set up their U.S. headquarters here is a testament to Bowling Green’s favorable business environment and skilled workforce. We are thrilled to collaborate with beingAI, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, and the WKU Innovation Campus to create new job opportunities and propel economic growth.”
Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced six economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $61.1 million in capital investment creating 305 new jobs in the region. Bowling Green has also been recognized as one of the Top 6 Tier 2 Metros in the United States for its tenth consecutive year by Site Selection Magazine. The Chamber is recognized as a Top 20 Economic Development Organization in the Country.
About beingAI
beingAI creates the world’s first transmedia, autonomous AI beings® who traverse the physical and virtual worlds to build long-term trust and engagement with people. We bridge disciplines in arts, psychology, artificial intelligence, and interactive storytelling to bring to the world delightful AI-enabled characters that deliver real value to people. AI beings have rich personalities, engaging conversations, and deliver real-world solutions—to entertain, educate, comfort, inspire, and collaborate. Most importantly, they have human-defined values that steer them towards positive behavior and benevolent decisions. www.beingai.com
About WKU Innovation Campus
The WKU Innovation Campus is an applied research and intellectual hub that spurs innovative collaboration, promotes problem-solving, and nurtures talent to elevate the economy and region. Through real-world applications and entrepreneurial support, the Innovation Campus engages and connects researchers, students, and start-ups with corporations, industry leaders, and local businesses to tackle challenges and foster a talent-first strategy to meet the needs of the region’s growing industries.
About South Central Kentucky Economic Development:
South Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing and distribution facilities. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation's population, personal income, and manufacturing business establishments. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. The region has captured over four billion in capital investment in the past decade, creating thousands of jobs. https://www.southcentralky.com/
