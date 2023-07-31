Elbaite's Samira Tollo joins podcast host Edwina Stott to ‘Decode’ the upcoming Litecoin Halving.

Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder

It's like the Olympics, you know it is coming, it's a huge cost, and there are pre and post-events” — Samira Tollo, Elbaite CTO and CoFounder

MELBOURNE , VIC, AUSTRALIA , July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Samira Tollo, CTO and founder of Elbaite self-custody cryptocurrency exchange, joins Edwina Stott host of the 'Decoding Crypto' podcast, to discuss the upcoming Litecoin halving.

Predicted to take place this Wednesday, Aug 02, 2023, the halving will reduce the reward for mining Litecoin by 50%. Halvings only occur in cryptocurrencies built similarly to Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, and occur every four years. They are a mechanism designed to control inflation and sustain the cryptocurrency's value.

Samira explains that the halving process was created to “mimic the behaviour of gold. Gold is a finite resource. There is only a certain amount on this earth, and the new supply reduces over the years, which is what they have done with these cryptocurrencies.”

Tollo explains that halving events are like a two-sided coin. When mining rewards are halved, it may no longer be profitable for some miners to continue, which could lead to fewer players in the crypto-mining game. On the other hand, for an investor of Litecoin, a reduction in new coins could mean their existing tokens go up in value, helping to balance out inflation.

Bitcoin is gearing up for its own halving event next year, which will similarly cut the mining reward by 50%. This event could have profound implications for the value of Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. “It's like the Olympics” Samira jests, “you know it is coming, it's a huge cost, and there's pre and post-events”.

Historically, bitcoin halvings have impacted the entire crypto-mining industry, including energy prices and the hardware supply chain. Samira warns that the impacts of the upcoming Bitcoin halving event are likely to be significant, given the current global challenges and pressures that recent international events have had on energy prices and supply chains.

To gain more insights from Samira Tollo and Edwina, listen to the full 'Decoding Crypto' podcast episode.

Elbaite encourages users to stay abreast of market trends and consider the potential impacts of the halving event on their trading strategies. Elbaite strongly advises consulting with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

About 'Decoding Crypto':

'Decoding Crypto' is a leading podcast that simplifies the intricate world of cryptocurrency. Guided journalist Edwina Stott, the podcast offers listeners expert insights into the crypto landscape through engaging dialogues with industry leaders. Edwina's knack for making complex concepts accessible has made 'Decoding Crypto' a trusted resource in the crypto community.

About Elbaite:

Elbaite, based in Melbourne, Australia, offers a secure platform for trading cryptocurrencies directly from users' wallets. Elbaite champions an inclusive culture within the blockchain community and was honoured as the 2022 Gender and Diversity Leader of the Year at the Blockchain Australia Annual Awards.

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only. Please conduct your own research or consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.