Free2move Offers Flexible Vehicle Options for Summer Getaways
Our dynamic solution is constantly evolving to predict our customer demands. We know Free2move Rent and CarSharing options will deliver the best vehicle access options for our customers.”PARIS, FRANCE, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer holidays are about to begin. Whether you are planning a spontaneous trip to the lake, going on a day hike in the mountains or visiting friends in another city, Free2move empowers everyone with the right vehicle for each excursion.
Simple access to the vehicle of your choice
Free2move, driven to create innovative mobility solutions that simplify vehicle access, is moving into the vacation season with cool options for the hot rental car market, focusing on car rental and car sharing. Through the easy-to-use Free2move app, customers have seamless access to a variety of automobile options. With more than 450,000 vehicles available by the minute, by the week, or by the month, the company developed a profitable business model for sustainable mobility. Free2move gives customers simple and reliable access to vehicles in over 170 countries, without the long-term constraints that vehicle ownership entails.
“At Free2move, the customer experience is at the heart of what we do,” shares Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move. “Our dynamic solution is constantly evolving to predict our customer demands. And we are dedicated to growth and expansion. The summer months are traditionally travel months, and we know Free2move Rent and CarSharing options will deliver the best vehicle access options for our customers.”
Free2move Rent: the key to enjoying holidays with the desired vehicle
Free2move Rent is the perfect option for those who need a car during the holiday season. In France about 823 agencies, and in Spain around 200 agencies, guarantee direct access to the latest models and renting periods of up to 28 days, with three drivers included. Free2move customers will find a variety of car options depending on the country, from Peugeot 108 or 208 to Fiat and Citroën or even Opel Corsa and Jeep Renegade. To get the car easily at the airport, different Mobility Corners in Paris (Roissy CDG), Marseille (UVAL Airport), Lyon, or Madrid offer a simple pickup on-site.
Car sharing: flexible option for trips up to 3 days
In addition to booking a rental car in advance, customers can book a car sharing vehicle, including EVs, for several days. The Peugeot e-208 and the Fiat 500e can even be rented for up to a month. These flexible options only require payment for usage without any advance contracts. Once rented, the vehicles can be taken wherever the customer desires making it easy to get around anywhere.
Ambitious goals toward a sustainable mobility
Being present in over 170 countries, Free2move satisfies the multiple travel needs of its customers. Next to countries like the US, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Free2move recently announced its expansion into Slovenia, Greece, and Romania, solidifying its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for flexible and sustainable transportation options across Europe and US. “Our success demonstrates our ability to meet the diverse mobility needs of our customers sustainably. We eagerly anticipate further growth and the opportunity to shape the future of sustainable mobility," stated Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move.
About Free2move
Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Following a mobility marketplace approach, Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers - from one minute to several days or months with car sharing, short, medium or long-term rental as well as parking spaces via one app. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and is part of the multinational Stellantis Group. Free2move in figures: more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.
