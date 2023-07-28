U=U Messaging in the Community

Last year at the 24th International AIDS ConferenceExit Disclaimer, I was proud to join federal colleagues to reaffirmExit Disclaimer the U.S. government’s commitment to undetectable = untransmittable (U=U) messaging as a powerful messaging tool to support individual and community-level health. U=U is also a critical component of educating the public about HIV and combating HIV stigma and discrimination.

Over the past year, my federal colleagues and I have traveled to several communities, held listening sessions, and presented at countless conferences. I have been so moved to hear how advocates, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations are incorporating U=U into their service delivery models. The efforts below are a handful of examples that show how stakeholders across the country are incorporating U=U into their work.

Federal agencies are also incorporating U=U messaging into their critical work to end the HIV epidemic.

I was heartened to see that at IAS 2023, the 12th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV ScienceExit Disclaimer, the World Health Organization releasedExit Disclaimer new guidance on HIV viral suppression, recognizing the role of viral suppression in improving individual health and decreasing HIV transmission. The new guidance was accompanied by a Lancet literature reviewExit Disclaimer looking at 244 studies describing the powerful evidence for U=U messaging and the opportunities to destigmatize HIV and promote viral suppression.

Science has shown that people with HIV who are on ART and have an undetectable viral load, known as viral suppression, will stay healthy and will not transmit HIV to their sexual partners, also known as undetectable = untransmittable, or U=U. Innovative efforts to disseminate the U=U message have helped to correct misconceptions about HIV and AIDS, while engaging members of key populations in testing and treatment services. We are all encouraged to help spread the message of U=U to help end the HIV epidemic.