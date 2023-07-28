FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Crews Support Vermont Communities

WILLISTON, VT – Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams from FEMA are going door-to-door in Vermont communities, canvassing neighborhoods and helping flood-impacted residents register for FEMA disaster assistance.

DSA crew members are visiting homes, schools, nonprofits and communities with limited access. They are also meeting with local officials and community leaders to identify disaster-related issues and unmet needs.

DSA teams can help survivors register for assistance, update their information and assist with referrals to voluntary agency partners. They may give residents the opportunity to use a tablet to register or offer to enter information on their behalf.

DSA crews will never ask for or accept money. DSA staff wear a FEMA identification badge with a photograph – a FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone register, they may ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information.

People affected by the floods in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties don’t have to wait for a DSA crew to register for assistance. To register, download the FEMA Mobile App, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.