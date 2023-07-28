NBCC Partners with White House’s Prosper Africa, will Increase Trade and Investment of African Diaspora Businesses
The U.S. private sector plays a pivotal role in advancing a strategic and economic partnership between the United States and African countries.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), the world’s largest federation of Black Chambers of Commerce, forged a strategic partnership with the White House’s Prosper Africa initiative to promote the business development and global competitiveness of African diaspora businesses in the United States.
The strategic partnership delivers on the U.S. Government’s commitment at last December’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit to catalyze U.S.-Africa trade and investment deals and partnerships and aligns with the White House’s U.S. Strategy Towards Sub-Saharan Africa to deepen engagement with America’s African Diaspora.
“This partnership between NBCC and Prosper Africa will strengthen our collective mission to create a strong, equitable economy for black businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Charles H. DeBow III, NBCC President. “NBCC is celebrating our 30th year anniversary of uplifting Black businesses around the world. Together under this partnership, we can continue to open new opportunities, and create greater access for even more African Diaspora entrepreneurs to thrive.”
The partnership establishes a framework for NBCC and Prosper Africa to collaborate on efforts to increase the growth, trade and investment potential, and global scale of Black businesses in the U.S. The 2022 U.S. Census revealed that there are nearly 141,000 Black-owned businesses in the U.S. with an estimated $141.1 billion in annual receipts, 1.3 million employees, and $42.2 billion in annual payroll.
Under this partnership, NBCC will promote and drive greater participation among black businesses in the International Trade Administration Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI), the U.S. Department of Commerce trade mission to Africa. The next GDEI trade mission will take place on August 6-15, 2023, to South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria.
Prosper Africa is a sponsor and will also participate in the 123rd National Black Business Conference, under the theme “We are Together”, convened by National Alliance for Black Business founders NBCC, the National Business League, and the World Conference of Mayors, on August 23 - 26 in Atlanta, GA.
“The U.S. private sector plays a pivotal role in advancing a strategic and economic partnership between the United States and African countries,” stated Lisa Walker, Prosper Africa Deputy Coordinator. “The partnership with NBCC demonstrates Prosper Africa’s mission to help African Diaspora companies and investors do business in U.S. and African markets by mobilizing services and resources from across the U.S. Government.”
About Prosper Africa
Prosper Africa is a Presidential-level, national security initiative to strengthen the strategic and economic partnership between the United States and African countries. Prosper Africa builds a 21st Century U.S.-Africa partnership by increasing two-way trade and investment to strategic scale to create jobs, secure strategic sectors and supply chains, advance economic prosperity, and counter threats that include climate change and malign foreign influence. To learn more, visit https://www.prosperafrica.gov/
About the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC)
The National Black Chamber of Commerce©, NBCC, a 501c3 organization, is the largest Global Black Business Association, celebrating its 30th year anniversary, of advocating to economically empower and sustain African American communities through entrepreneurship, and capitalistic activity within the United States, and globally, via interaction throughout the Black Diaspora. NBCC is on the leading edge of educating and training Black communities on the need to participate in this great capitalist society of global commerce. NBCC is the largest federation of Black Chambers of Commerce in the world and celebrates 30 years of service to Black businesses throughout the United States and internationally. Visit www.nationalbcc.org
