Trinity Bay Vocational Institute, Inc. (TBVI) and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) form National Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new alliance between the TVBI, Inc. and the NBCC will Support TBVI’s efforts to Increase its Workforce Development and Skills Development Program offerings to individuals interested in becoming Electrical Technicians, Instrumentation Technicians, Plumbing Technicians, and Process Technicians.
On Friday, February 3, 2023, the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trinity Bay Vocational Institute, Inc. (TBVI). The signatories to this agreement were Charles H. DeBow, III, President/CEO, NBCC, and Alfred Mitchell, President/CEO, TBVI, Inc. The term of this MOU covers the two educational centers of Trinity Bay Vocational Institute located at 1002. Gemini St., Suite 200N, Houston, TX, and 8184 Villavaso St., St. James, LA.
The MOU establishes an operational framework that directly supports the goals of both entities. It offers educational pathways to underrepresented community members who can develop skills leading to fulfilling, financially viable, and life-long employment. The MOU provides TBVI an opportunity to enhance its training program offerings to the electrical technician, instrumentation technician, plumbing technician, and process technician, facilitating TBVI’s outreach and training efforts to increase the number of prospective tradespeople. The NBCC will assist TBVI’s growth with financial resources.
The terms of the MOU afford TBVI the flexibility in the delivery of educational curricula tailored for its participants. Furthermore, it supports the following TBVI’s emphasis:
(1) Leveraging the trainees’ fortitude as the foundation by which the individual recognizes that they can achieve through the execution of principles and self-discipline.
(2) Aligning the trainees’ personal and professional development with TBVI’s values of accountability, respect, responsibility, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration.
(3) Empowering the student and supporting their desire to achieve their chosen career trade while simultaneously igniting the student’s responsibility to give back to their community.
About the Trinity Bay Vocational Institute Inc. (TBVI)
TBVI, Inc. was founded in Houston, TX, in 2018. Conceptually, TBVI was developed and implemented by industry professionals who recognized the need for skilled laborers. The group acknowledges the fact that not all individuals are college-bound. So, they created pathways that would afford viable, financially rewarding career choices to individuals interested in the trade industry. Currently under construction are our websites, www.trinitybayinstitute.org (Houston location) and www.trinitybaylouisiana.org (Louisiana location).
About the National Black Chamber of Commerce
Empowering the Black Business Community for 30 Years, the National Black Chamber of Commerce® is the largest Black business association in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States. Headquartered in Washington, DC, NBCC was founded in 1992 by Harry Alford and Kay DeBow. Today the organization has 200+ chambers across 40 states and 50 nations. Learn more about NBCC www.nationalbcc.org.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.