National Black Chamber of Commerce Participates in Kenya and India Trade Missions

Global Agenda Reaches Historical Milestone Connecting Diasporan Black Business to Kenya and India.
The trade missions to India & Kenya are a huge step towards achieving our ethos efficiently, while carrying on the NBCC’s long tradition of diasporan economic empowerment with a modern perspective”
— Charles H. DeBow, III, CEO of The National Black Chamber of Commerce
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce participated and conducted two global trade missions simultaneously, on March 27th through April 1st, 2023. The NBCC was invited to participate in the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration Executive-Led Certified Trade Mission to Nairobi and Kenya, led by Under Secretary Donald R. Cravins, Jr. Coincidentally, the honor of our presence was also requested to New Delhi, India by the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry to attend the IndiaSoft Expo, and the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to participate in their G20 India National Conference. NBCC President and CEO, Charles H. DeBow, III represented in Kenya, and the NBCC International Committee represented in India, by Chairman, Frederick Anderson, and Vice Chairwoman, Shaquana Teasley.
The U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to Kenya was premised on a flourishing U.S. and Kenya trade relationship with total goods traded between our countries reaching $1.5 billion. That’s an increase of 40% since 2019 with lots of room to grow. The National Black Chamber of Commerce’s participation heeded the call to support Africa’s transformation globally to cultivate strong lasting partnerships with Kenya and the African continent. It exemplified a unified effort by the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, Prosper Africa, EXIM Bank, U.S. Trade & Development Agency, U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Embassy Kenya, U.S. AID, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce/AmCham Kenya, in harmony with their government. The meetings were highlighted by an address by President Ruto.
We are making unprecedented progress for SME’s globally. The NBCC is working with American and Kenyan governments, and civil society to bring together American/Afro American, and African businesses. It was a proud moment for Africans and Americans to be working together in a professionally convened, highly motivated forum that produced partnerships, joint ventures, and mentor/protégé relationships. We will be presenting all our partners with mutually conceived strategic plans.
Each delegation member had 5 initial pre-matched meetings. Most of the attendees’ initial meetings opened the door to more introductions over a three-day period and resulted in export/import relationships, agricultural/aquaculture, infrastructure, information technology partnerships, manufacturing, mining, healthcare, technical training, entrepreneurial development, rural community development as enterprise zones. Alternative energy, digital financial literacy, and advancement of DEI and Workforce development principles for the diaspora just to name a few. Several companies in the delegation were persuaded to extend their stay to immediately close deals. We will be presenting a collective strategic plan inclusive to all our partners.
India – The National Black Chamber of Commerce’s International Committee delegation to New Delhi, India as a culmination of relationships with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DICCI and the Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry-Ghana, AACCI-Ghana. The NBCC was invited to visit India to explore and solidify business relationships where our delegation of International Committee leadership evaluated the business landscape. They attended the IndiaSoft Expo, the DICCI National Conference on G20 India, and met with the U.S. Commerce Senior Commercial Office – India and U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum. They also had a cultural excursion to the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial and the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.
This historic exploratory trade mission allowed NBCC to make strong connections. Frederick Anderson, Corporate and International Director, National Black Chamber of Commerce said, “The highlight of the trip was our momentous MOU signing between NBCC and DICCI, an unprecedented event. It opens tremendous economic opportunity between Black and Dalit businesses, in the USA and India”. This relationship was born out of the cultural similarities from the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights movement and the thought leadership of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.
NBCC intends to collaborate and establish more formalized trade trips to both countries, in the near future. For more information visit www.Nationalbcc.org
About the National Black Chamber of Commerce
Empowering the Black Business Community for 30 Years, the National Black Chamber of Commerce® is the largest federation of Black chambers in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States. Headquartered in Washington, DC, NBCC was founded in 1992 by Harry Alford and Kay DeBow. Today the organization has 200+ chambers across 40 states and 50 nations. Learn more about NBCC www.nationalbcc.org.
