Buyerlink Releases 2023 Consumer Trends and Insights Report for Home Services Sector
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing, today released their free report on the state of the 2023 Home Services sector, Navigating the Home Services Landscape: Consumer Trends and Insights for 2023.
The Home Services Market size was valued at $370M in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.8B USD by 2030. Looking at data from the Home Services sector from 2019 - 2023, Buyerlink was able to glean six key trends of which Home Services pros should take note.
Key findings include:
- Changes in customer attitudes, behaviors, and demographics.
- An increase in search and call volumes - Buyerlink’s calls for bathroom remodels were 275% of the 2019 volume, and are projected to almost double in 2023.
- Category breakdowns of Enhanced Click™ volume.
Buyerlink is a category-agnostic performance-based marketing company that has been operating in the Home Services sector since 2015. With insight into 40 categories including bathroom remodeling, cabinets and countertops, and kitchen remodeling, the company is in a unique position to observe and predict trends based on longstanding relationships with key players in the industry.
Download the Navigating the Home Services Landscape: Consumer Trends and Insights for 2023 report.
About Buyerlink
Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing. Conducting millions of auctions monthly, Buyerlink’s patented technology allows businesses to access hyper-targeted consumer demand at any scale. Offering Enhanced Clicks™, qualified leads, inbound calls, transfers, call-verified leads, and pre-set appointments, Buyerlink enables businesses to meet customers where they are. The Buyerlink platform is category-agnostic, and currently serves the automotive, home services, home warranty, insurance, legal, real estate, and solar sectors.
Buyerlink is fully owned by One Planet Group, is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses. Spanning a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media, One Planet’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and gives back to communities.
Buyerlink’s global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California, with employees in over ten countries.
Miriam Cohen
The Home Services Market size was valued at $370M in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.8B USD by 2030. Looking at data from the Home Services sector from 2019 - 2023, Buyerlink was able to glean six key trends of which Home Services pros should take note.
Key findings include:
- Changes in customer attitudes, behaviors, and demographics.
- An increase in search and call volumes - Buyerlink’s calls for bathroom remodels were 275% of the 2019 volume, and are projected to almost double in 2023.
- Category breakdowns of Enhanced Click™ volume.
Buyerlink is a category-agnostic performance-based marketing company that has been operating in the Home Services sector since 2015. With insight into 40 categories including bathroom remodeling, cabinets and countertops, and kitchen remodeling, the company is in a unique position to observe and predict trends based on longstanding relationships with key players in the industry.
Download the Navigating the Home Services Landscape: Consumer Trends and Insights for 2023 report.
About Buyerlink
Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing. Conducting millions of auctions monthly, Buyerlink’s patented technology allows businesses to access hyper-targeted consumer demand at any scale. Offering Enhanced Clicks™, qualified leads, inbound calls, transfers, call-verified leads, and pre-set appointments, Buyerlink enables businesses to meet customers where they are. The Buyerlink platform is category-agnostic, and currently serves the automotive, home services, home warranty, insurance, legal, real estate, and solar sectors.
Buyerlink is fully owned by One Planet Group, is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses. Spanning a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media, One Planet’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and gives back to communities.
Buyerlink’s global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California, with employees in over ten countries.
Miriam Cohen
One Planet Group
+1 925-237-9036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram