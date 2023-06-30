DISNEY+ Canada Picks up Little Mosque on the Prairie
All six seasons of the award-winning series are now availableSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All six seasons (91 episodes) of the award-winning comedy, Little Mosque on the Prairie, are now available to stream in Canada on Disney+. The streaming giant has picked up the series for a two-year, non-exclusive license.
Produced by WestWind Pictures, Little Mosque on the Prairie takes an affectionate, comedic look at a small Muslim community trying to fit into rural Canada. The comedic series broke down multiple stereotypes when it set a mosque in the parish hall of the local church, leaving the respective congregations to figure things out (comedically). The 91-episode series won dozens of awards both as a creative endeavor and as a contribution to a constructive dialogue. The producers' most cherished award was The Search for Common Ground Award, presented after the show's debut in 2007, an award shared by such luminaries as Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Romeo Dallaire. Little Mosque on the Prairie continued to garner awards during its six seasons of production, which ended in 2012.
About WestWind Pictures
WestWind Pictures, a One Planet Group affiliated company, creates and distributes film and television content for a worldwide audience. Since its establishment in 1989, the company has delivered over 650 hours of premium content spanning various genres, including drama, comedy, documentary, feature film, lifestyle, and children's programming. Founded by Mary Darling and Clark Donnelly, the company has developed a stellar reputation with broadcasters and distributors in Canada, the U.S., and beyond.
WestWind has developed or produced with major Networks in Canada and Internationally, including the CBC Network, Rai, Canal Plus, NBC, CBS and 20th Century Fox. Little Mosque on the Prairie, was sold to over 120 countries and has now been optioned as a format for an American adaptation. The company has recently won multiple festival awards for its short film, Color Me Jane, and its feature-length documentary, In Search of a Better World.
WestWind’s development slate of dramatic series includes the highly anticipated Becoming Little Women and Color Me Jane. The company has also partnered with Leaven Media, and Warner Bros. to bring to life the topical drama Black Walden.
About One Planet Group
One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.
Infused with foundational values which promote diversity and inclusion, unity, service to humanity, and excellence in all things, One Planet Group strives to foster an environment that promotes equality, love, and empowerment.
The company’s investment portfolio includes over 40 startups representing a diverse group of
innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, with an emphasis on companies that aspire to the concept of ‘Innovation + Intention.’ Specific areas of focus include the future of mobility, education technology, health technology, and environmental solutions.
One Planet Group’s core operating businesses include Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing; Autoweb, a company that provides performance-based marketing solutions to the automotive industry; California.com, a curated guide to traveling and living in California; and Contractors.com, a site connecting homeowners and service providers. One Planet Group also operates BahaiTeachings.org, a non-profit platform that shares personal perspectives to promote the oneness of humanity.
One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, their global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California.
